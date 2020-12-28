India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India's non-financial sector debt grows 10.5% in Q2

Household debt grew 9.6% YoY in 2QFY21 as against 7.8% in the previous quarter.

SHIVANI SHARMA, MOHSIN SHAIKH
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
State-owned banks' NPAs fall in September quarter
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Bank credit growth decelerates to 5.8% in November
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Equity market defies pandemic blues with record fundraising
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Crude oil production, imports, consumption fall during April-Nov 2020
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years