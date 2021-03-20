India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021

Diesel demand was down 8.5 per cent YoY in February 2021. This was primarily due to weak diesel demand from railways and state transport.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months
CPI inflation rises to 5% in February after falling for three months
IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; mining, manufacturing output falls
IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; mining, manufacturing output falls
Personal care industry's Dec quarter sales growth fastest in a decade
Personal care industry's Dec quarter sales growth fastest in a decade
Auto sales present a mixed bag in February
Auto sales present a mixed bag in February
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22
Maharashtra's fiscal deficit budgeted at just 2.2% of GDSP in FY22