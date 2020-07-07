India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August

Businesstoday
New TCS to be levied on total sales consideration, including GST
Farm Bills Row: Farmers plan massive protests in Delhi in November
RBI allows states to avail short-term borrowing relaxations for another 6 months
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19
Wipro to offer promotions to high-performing employees in December
Paints no longer discretionary in the new normal: Kansai Nerolac's Anuj Jain
Tata Sons looks to buy Mistrys' stake; not keen on new stakeholder
Q1 profit erodes Rs 1 lakh crore; India Inc. slips into the red
Lufthansa cancels all flights to India amid row with govt
Online food delivery start-ups Swiggy, Zomato valued at $3.5 billion each
Vedanta gets in-principle nod for delisting from BSE, NSE
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO subscribed two times on day 1, retail portion 5.6 times
Good news for investors! Govt may divest 25% stake via LIC IPO, up from 10% earlier
TCS share rises over 3% as Walmart may invest $25 billion in Tata Group's app
Sensex, Nifty close flat; ONGC, Axis Bank, HCL Tech top losers
BT Insight - Are equities heading for a larger correction?
Federal Bank offers paperless debit card-linked loan for two-wheelers; should you go for it?
Invesco India launches Focused 20 Equity Fund - Should you invest?
BT Insight: Should you wait for FD rates to go up or lock in your money now?
Sebi asks MF houses to establish policy on trade execution, allocation
Task cut out for new TRAI chief P.D. Vaghela
'Unfortunate, exaggerated, far from truth': Govt trashes Amnesty's 'witch hunt' allegations
Axis Bank eligibility norms for retail loan structuring much wider
Jobs at SBI! Multiple positions open across various states; check out how to apply
Revised promotion helps Paytm relaunch Cricket League cashback offer
Andhra Pradesh bans Dream11 fantasy sports platform, says report
3 new Realme products may launch on October 7 including Realme 7i
Software update MIUI 12 is rolling out to Poco M2 Pro
Rebooting Economy 32: Wage code leaves millions of workers out in cold
Rebooting Economy 31: Will new labour codes protect more workers or less?
Rebooting Economy XXX: Rural India in far deeper crisis than what govt data claims
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
Work smart from home with these cutting-edge apps
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August
New COVID-19 quarantine rules for travellers in Indian states
Vi, Airtel lose 59 lakh mobile users in June; Jio adds 45 lakh
As Dr Singh turns 88, a look at his contribution to India's economy
03:50
Paytm brings back IPL cashback scheme; MSMEs ask for cash flow-based lending
04:27
India's inflation strategy when the pandemic risk is still raging
05:52
Farmer protests against new farm laws turn violent in Delhi
03:18
Govt to implement labour codes by Dec; Poonawalla applauds Modi's vision
01:03
Cinema halls to reopen in Bengal next month, with COVID-19 restrictions
India's finished steel consumption is recovering gradually after witnessing 85 per cent YoY decline in April 2020. Steel consumption improved 8 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) to 7.5mt in August.
Paints no longer discretionary in the new normal: Kansai Nerolac's Anuj Jain
Task cut out for new TRAI chief P.D. Vaghela
Biz EOD: Medix's big foray into India; Gangwar on new labour codes; Paytm, OYO most valued Indian unicorns
Andhra Pradesh bans Dream11 fantasy sports platform, says report
Software update MIUI 12 is rolling out to Poco M2 Pro
3 new Realme products may launch on October 7 including Realme 7i
