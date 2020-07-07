India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August - Photos-1
India's steel demand recovers 8% to 7.5 million tonnes in August

India's finished steel consumption is recovering gradually after witnessing 85 per cent YoY decline in April 2020. Steel consumption improved 8 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) to 7.5mt in August.
