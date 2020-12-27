Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Army chief Gen Naravane discusses defence corporation with top Saudi generals
Foundation for 7.5-8% GDP growth in future has been laid, says Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
IRCTC sends out nearly 2 crore emails highlighting PM Modi's relationship with Sikhs
SC imposes cost of Rs 15,000 on UP govt for wastage of judicial time
Foreign banks, capital from abroad can remedy India's bad debt: Abhijit Banerjee
CORPORATE
No major impact of Apple's iPhone production due to violence at Bengaluru plant
RSS wing cautions against 'nexus' of MNCs, Indian business houses in retail
Bharti Infratel receives approval to change name to Indus Towers after merger
WhiteHat Jr to debut in Brazil, Mexico; employ 1 lakh teachers in India
8 of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1.53 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL, TCS biggest gainers
MARKETS
Burger King India share lists at 92% premium over issue price
Share Market News Live: Sensex hits new high, Nifty at 13,579 for first time; L&T, ONGC, Airtel top gainers
Stocks in news: Power Grid, YES Bank, Muthoot Finance, Jindal Steel, Cipla, L&T Tech
IRCTC OFS ends today: Will shareholders gain from current level?
MONEY
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
Highest ever equity MF outflows in November, but overall AUM at record high
Soon you can pay Rs 5,000 without a PIN through contactless payment
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
INDUSTRY
Tatas may re-enter Air India cockpit 67 years after exit
COVID-19 vaccine: First Pfizer shipments leave Michigan facility
How big tech is driving global COVID-19 vaccination
Maruti Suzuki plans to re-enter diesel segment next year
FinMin to decide on Rs 14,500 crore capital infusion into banks in Q4
TECH
Xiaomi Mi 11 now tipped for December 29 launch: Here are all the details
Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to almost 7 hours amid pandemic: Vivo report
Using blood test data, AI can help laboratories detect Covid-19 infection probability
Samsung sued by Ericsson over IPR licensing issues
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 51: Where is India's vision, plan for sustained agriculture growth and farmers' welfare?
Are social media platforms obligated to protect free speech and expression?
Precarious workers: Not companies but employees are biggest casualties of gross corporate frauds in India
Rebooting Economy 50: Economic reforms for whom and for what?
PHOTOS
Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%
7 countries that welcome remote workers
Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November
SCAM 1992 TO PATAAL LOK: TOP 10 INDIAN WEB SERIES OF 2020
Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020
VIDEOS
02:25
Samsung to invest Rs 4,825 cr in India, move unit from China
02:17
Five genes linked to severe COVID-19; Industry output grows 3.6%
02:40
Airbnb's valuation crosses $100 bn; how it made a stunning comeback
02:38
Walmart to triple annual exports; Centre on AI disinvestment
02:57
Farmers intensify protests, threaten to block railway tracks
MAGAZINE
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%
Industrial output, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), rose 3.6 per cent on year-on-year basis in October 2020. The growth was higher than the 0.5% growth registered in the preceding month.
Niti Kiran, Pragati Srivastava
Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November
Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020
All segments of automobiles except tractors witnessed positive growth m-o-m
Insolvency cases drop 85% in H1FY21
In Apr-Sept 2020, FDI inflows into India reach $722 billion
Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21
RBI, ratings agencies revise FY21 GDP forecast upwards
Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps
