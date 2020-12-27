Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6% - Photos-1
Business Today


Industrial production shows strong pickup in Oct at 3.6%

Industrial output, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), rose 3.6 per cent on year-on-year basis in October 2020. The growth was higher than the 0.5% growth registered in the preceding month.

Niti Kiran, Pragati Srivastava

