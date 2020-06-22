Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May

Businesstoday
'Pure plumbing failure': Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee describes India's COVID-19 lockdown
Raghuram Rajan, Esther Duflo, Arvind Subramanian to advise Tamil Nadu govt on economy
Bitcoin drops below $35,000 as China cracks down on mining
Facebook, WhatsApp seek Delhi HC stay on CCI notice in new privacy policy matter
James Murdoch plans to rope in super rich families for India investment
Samsung shifts display manufacturing unit from China to UP's Noida
Centrum-Bharatpe JV to infuse Rs 1,800 crore into PMC Bank on merger
Market regulator SEBI reconstitutes Takeover Panel
COVID-19: SAIL postpones commercial production of HH rails at Bhilai Steel Plant
Around 290% returns in one year. Do you own this multibagger?
Anil Ambani-led group's market cap zooms 1,000% in 20 sessions
NTPC share zooms 3% post strong Q4 show
PNB Housing Finance share hits lower circuit of 5% after Sebi halts deal with Carlyle
Stocks in news: SBI Cards, RIL, HDFC Bank, PNB Housing and more
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
JLR opens bookings for new F-PACE SVR in India
Maruti Suzuki India to jack up car prices in Jul-Sept quarter
Max Healthcare, MyHealthcare launch AI-powered remote patient monitoring network
Decision on making flex-fuel engines mandatory in 8-10 days: Nitin Gadkari
Nintendo US boss drops more hints on new Switch Pro model
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery launched, price starts at Rs 3990
M1X MacBook Pro launch now tipped for Q4 2021, M1X Mac mini also expected
iPhone users should avoid Wi-Fi networks with strange names as they can break your phone's connectivity
Xiaomi working on a technology that can charge your smartphone with sound
Want to generate wealth? Here are 3 asset allocation strategies that work
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Govt considers making flex-fuel engines mandatory; Delhi eases COVID curbs
Fuel prices on fire in India as petrol costs over Rs 100 per litre in many cities
Indians' funds in Swiss banks jump; Modi's approval rating dips
5 years of bankruptcy code and beyond
Did COVID patients in India benefit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme?
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
Retail price inflation for agricultural labourers, measured by CPI-AL, rose to 2.9 per cent in May 2021 from 2.7 per cent in April 2021.
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Bitcoin drops below $35,000 as China cracks down on mining
Facebook, WhatsApp seek Delhi HC stay on CCI notice in new privacy policy matter
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 20%, hit all-time high today
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in one year, did you miss the rally?
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 1,285% returns in one year
Rs 179 to Rs 1,455: This Adani Group stock turned into a multibagger in 1 year
19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker with 16-hour battery launched, price starts at Rs 3990
Nintendo US boss drops more hints on new Switch Pro model
M1X MacBook Pro launch now tipped for Q4 2021, M1X Mac mini also expected
iPhone users should avoid Wi-Fi networks with strange names as they can break your phone's connectivity
Xiaomi working on a technology that can charge your smartphone with sound
