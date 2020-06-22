Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May

Retail price inflation for agricultural labourers, measured by CPI-AL, rose to 2.9 per cent in May 2021 from 2.7 per cent in April 2021.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April