Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Uncertainty hits Infosys, yet again
PM Modi meets members of JP Morgan International Council, shares India's vision to become $5 trillion economy
Dhanteras 2019: Gold prices float around Rs 38,000 in Diwali week
'Current banking crisis frightening, need aggressive changes,' says Abhijit Banerjee
Infosys whistleblower complaint: US law firm says it is preparing a class action suit
CORPORATE
'Terrorists cannot claim privacy,' says govt as it asks Facebook to decrypt private messages
India Inc's M&A activity drops to $6,025 million in July-Sept from $13,185 million last year
Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 profit slips 2% to Rs 76 crore, revenue rises 12%
Urban Ladder co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa steps down; says taking first step towards new journey
Harley-Davidson Q3 profit drops 24%, international retail sales rise 2.7%
MARKETS
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 3 crore in 10 years; do you own it?
Piramal Enterprises share price rises over 10% post Q2 earnings
Tata Motors share skids 5% on concerns over delayed Brexit deal vote
DHFL stock falls 4.9% as housing lender comes under ED scanner
Infosys share price crash: Investors lose over Rs 45,000-crore wealth in single session
MONEY
Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?
Don't go blindly after pricing when buying a term insurance, says V Viswanand of Max Life Insurance
Now you can update your EPF nominee details online
ICICI Bank introduces an FD with free health insurance; should you go for it?
PMC Bank crisis: How to avail of more than Rs 1 lakh deposit insurance cover
INDUSTRY
Private lenders Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank signal stress in loan book
'Terrorists cannot claim privacy,' says govt as it asks Facebook to decrypt private messages
India Inc's M&A activity drops to $6,025 million in July-Sept from $13,185 million last year
AI, digital marketing, design thinking among top skills to ensure future growth: survey
India's telecom war could end super-cheap tariff structure soon
TECH
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber partners with DMRC to bring fastest, cheapest route for public transport
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
Taiwan's Avision plans 3,000 self-service copiers like STD booths across the country
10 budget flagship phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy this festive season
OPINION
Telcos will have to look at new business models for 5G deployment, says Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Arogyaswami Paulraj
World Food Day: Are you malnourished? Quite possibly
Dell uses Bengaluru team's innovations in servers globally: Karinne Brannigan of Dell Technologies
Walmart is optimistic about our potential size, says PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam
All accusations made by Finquest are baseless and far from reality, says Abhishek Singh of Manpasand Beverages
PHOTOS
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
What Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee has to say about India's economy
VIDEOS
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
02:26
Infosys launches probe, Apple starts selling locally assembled phones
01:26
Allegations employees made against Infosys' Salil Parekh, Nilanjan Roy
MAGAZINE
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
September 22, 2019
September 8, 2019
SPECIAL
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
IRCTC IPO opens: All you need to know about the Rs 645-crore issue
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
IPO size: Rs 645 crore
Government-owned IRCTC has hit the primary market through a Rs 645-crore initial public offer (IPO). The IPO closes on October 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Here are the top 10 loss making PSUs
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
How long does it take for single-use plastic items to decompose?
India's least and most affordable cities for housing
Here are world's 10 most generous billionaires
Cities which attracted the highest number of visitors in 2018-19
New rules that have come into effect from Sep1, 2019
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Private lenders Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank signal stress in loan book
'Terrorists cannot claim privacy,' says govt as it asks Facebook to decrypt private messages
India Inc's M&A activity drops to $6,025 million in July-Sept from $13,185 million last year
Biz EOD: Infosys to probe allegations; Kotak Mahindra Bank profit up 51%; Axis Bank posts net loss in Q2FY20
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber partners with DMRC to bring fastest, cheapest route for public transport
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
Taiwan's Avision plans 3,000 self-service copiers like STD booths across the country
10 budget flagship phones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy this festive season
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE