Business Today
Kharif sowing continues to progress at a fast pace

Kharif sowing is progressing at a fast pace. By July 31, 2020, 82.7 per cent of the normal area was sown. Timely arrival of southwest monsoon and its rapid advance across the Indian subcontinent encouraged farmers to accelerate the pace of kharif sowing. In June 2020, rainfall was 17.6 per cent above the long period average (LPA). By end-June, almost 40 per cent of the normal acreage was covered under kharif crops against the past trend of around 20 per cent.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
