Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Labour & logistics issues leave farmers in despair

Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for close to 58 per cent of India's population. Out of which, close to 85 per cent of households are small and marginal farmers, of which a significant chunk are landless farm laborers. The lockdown has resulted in huge disruptions in the first two weeks of April, with a sharp decline in arrivals of agricultural commodities. As per CRISIL research, there are four primary reasons behind this - delayed rabi harvest, labour shortage, lack of transport, and reduced mandi operations. Some farmers are also hoarding grains so as to sell them when the situation normalises.
