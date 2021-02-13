Life insurance sector reports strong growth in Feb 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Govt to revive PPP projects in highways sector
COVID-19 in India: 17,921 fresh cases reported; Maharashtra worst affected
Only 458 insurance actuaries in India, need at least 2,000: IRDA Chief
OECD pegs India's FY22 GDP growth at 12.6%, fastest in the world
Zomato delivery boy assaults woman, leaves her bleeding with broken nose
CORPORATE
LIC's IPO price estimates range from Rs 400 to Rs 600 per share
Future Retail receives operational support from Reliance as deal lingers in courts
Don't think all employees will return to office: American Express CEO
Pakistan to receive 45 million 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines under Gavi alliance
Flipkart to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost of all its employees
MARKETS
AU Small Finance Bank share rises 3% after lender launches QIP issue
LIC's IPO price estimates range from Rs 400 to Rs 600 per share
IndusInd Bank share rises over 3% after CLSA raises target price
Magma Fincorp share rises 5% on nod to raise Rs 3,456 crore from Adar Poonawalla's firm
HPCL share rises 5% as firm to set up biogas project in UP
MONEY
Only 458 insurance actuaries in India, need at least 2,000: IRDA Chief
Gold prices down 22%; is it time to revisit your gold allocation?
Life insurance sector sees 21% growth in Feb as financial year end looms
Women's Day Special: How to inflation-proof your investments?
Sebi lays down procedure for change in AMCs' controlling interest
INDUSTRY
Govt to revive PPP projects in highways sector
PV sales grow 17.9% in Feb amid supply chain challenges: SIAM
Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India between 2013-2016
Ford India launches new variant EcoSport SE at Rs 10.99 lakh
ICICI Bank to provide COVID-19 vaccine to employees, families free of cost
TECH
Sony Alpha 1 mirrorless camera launched in India at Rs 5,59,990: Know availability and features
Nokia smartphones may get new identity this year, is HMD dropping the dot from names?
JioFiber vs BSNL Rs 2499 broadband plan, which is better?
Poco X3 Pro India launch teased, smartphone maker claims to be beat Poco F1
Apple's study on women, menstrual symptoms to help create innovative features
OPINION
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
Term insurance: Cover costs may go up as insurers mull premium hike
MSME funding: How FinTechs can help address credit gap for small businesses
PHOTOS
Workers looking to relocate? These are the best countries for workers in 2021
Life insurance sector reports strong growth in Feb 2021
How famous personalities and world leaders reacted to India's vaccination drive
India's debt growth remains subdued in 3QFY21
All about Olivier Dassault, the billionaire scion of Dassault Aviation
VIDEOS
04:23
Zomato delivery boy punches woman, leaves her bleeding
03:52
Rs 9,934 cr for health, COVID vaccines free in govt hospitals in Delhi
05:57
Will make education a mass movement, says Sisodia
02:32
Kolkata Railway office building fire turns tragic as 9 die
08:47
Want safe returns for 3-5 years goal? Invest in debt index fund
MAGAZINE
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Life insurance sector reports strong growth in Feb 2021
The life insurance sector maintained its growth momentum in February 2021 after witnessing a drop in the last two months of the calendar year 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
India's debt growth remains subdued in 3QFY21
Start-ups rake in $9.9 bn funding across 881 deals in 2020
FDI equity inflows rise by 40% during Apr-Dec 2020
Exports down 0.3%, imports up 7% in February 2021
Bank credit growth remains subdued in January 2021
Auto sales see steady rise in February 2021
Consumer durables see robust growth in 3QFY21
India's GDP growth in recovery mode
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
'F*** the masks': Uber passengers cough on, pepper spray driver
Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: Importance, puja timings, why it is celebrated
AU Small Finance Bank share rises 3% after lender launches QIP issue
Scania paid bribes to win bus contracts in India between 2013-2016
COVID-19 in India: 17,921 fresh cases reported; Maharashtra worst affected
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Poco X3 Pro India launch teased, smartphone maker claims to be beat Poco F1
JioFiber vs BSNL Rs 2499 broadband plan, which is better?
Nokia smartphones may get new identity this year, is HMD dropping the dot from names?
Apple's study on women, menstrual symptoms to help create innovative features
iPhone 12 Mini fails to gain popularity among users, production cut
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE