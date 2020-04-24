Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector - Photos-1
Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, hurts real estate sector

Due to a nationwide lockdown, on-going construction activity has come to a grinding halt which will lead to a further delay in completion of on-going projects. The lockdown will translate into a vicious sequence of stalled construction, delay in project deliveries, delay in loan repayments by buyers, delay in debt servicing to banks and an overall slump in demand due to the unease over job losses and salary cuts. All these factors have marred the future sentiment score of stakeholders.

* Score>50: Optimism
* Score=50: Same/Neutral
* Score<_x0035_0: Pessimism_x003c__x0021_--EndFragment--> <: Pessimism
