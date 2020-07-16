Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Why Modi govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would fail
Govt targets China with fresh curbs on import of power tillers, components
China-Iran proximity costs India major gas field; risks losing high strategic value Chabahar rail
Is India on way towards another period of high currency in circulation?
Rs 1.23 lakh crore sanctioned to MSMEs under emergency credit line guarantee scheme; SBI top lender
CORPORATE
CBI probe, mounting debts, slipping airport biz: GVK faces daunting task ahead
L&T Technology Services Q1 profit slumps 42.5% to Rs 117.3 crore; to acquire Orchestra Tech for Rs 187 crore
This Gurugram-based firm is changing the face of background verification
Reliance Industries' 20% stake sale to Saudi Aramco stalled over valuation
Confused digital firms breach payment deadline as no clarity on Google Tax
MARKETS
Share market expectations: 5 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell
Sensex rises 419 points, Nifty closes at 10,739; IT, banks lead rally
Avenue Supermarts share price falls for fourth day, stock down 13.5% post Q1 earnings
YES Bank FPO subscribed 48% on Day 2
IT stocks rally on stellar Infosys Q1 earnings; help Sensex, Nifty close higher
MONEY
BT Insight: How to build tax-free legacy for your children
Bharat Bond ETFs: Should you invest?
Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 3,275 crore since closure in April
Coronavirus crisis: FM calls for speedy insurance settlement claims for healthcare workers
Invest India locations portal for investors offers info on nearest airport, police station, school
INDUSTRY
Govt targets China with fresh curbs on import of power tillers, components
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant bats for use of 25% recycled material in infra projects
Cost-cutting is necessary: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay plan
Audi RS 7 Sportback with 305 kmph top speed launched in India
GoAir announces quarantine packages; prices start at Rs 1,400 per person a night
TECH
FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack, sources say
CBSE integrates Artificial Intelligence in high school curriculum, partners with IBM
This Gurugram-based firm is changing the face of background verification
Unfazed by anti-China campaign, Vivo announces Rs 7,500 crore investment in India
Confused digital firms breach payment deadline as no clarity on Google Tax
OPINION
Why Modi govt's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan would fail
Rebooting Economy VI: Is Modi govt ignoring job crisis in India or unable to tackle it?
Private healthcare industry in India: 4 common myths debunked
Rebooting Economy V: Why healthy environment is critical to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Rebooting Economy III: All that's wrong with India's environmental governance
PHOTOS
How offices can prevent spread of coronavirus when employees return
Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May
Major industrial disasters in India that took place post lockdown
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June
Comet NEOWISE to be visible in India for 20 days
VIDEOS
02:01
This stock grew 300% in last 5 years: Here's how it happened
02:01
Twitter accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and others hacked: Here's what happened
03:22
AstraZeneca's vaccine trial results expected; Famous Twitter accounts hacked
03:39
Reliance Jio Glass: Features, price of the mixed reality glasses
02:23
Google's mission is to get technology to more people: Sundar Pichai
MAGAZINE
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
Traffic at major ports declined by 23.3 per cent in May on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 45.4 million tonnes. This improved slightly in June to 49.1 million tonnes.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Mohsin Shaikh
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June
IIP production records de-growth of 34.7% in May, lower than April
Unemployment rate falls to 11% in June from 23.5% in May
Consumer sentiment improves in June as per Sentiment Index
Retail industry degrows 67% in June second-half
Lockdown impact: Credit growth declines to fresh low in May
Global tourism sector to lose $1.2 trillion due to COVID-19
Fertiliser imports spike 16.6%, sales grow 22%; urea top constituent
