Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May - Photos-1
Business Today
Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May

Traffic at major ports declined by 23.3 per cent in May on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 45.4 million tonnes. This improved slightly in June to 49.1 million tonnes.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Mohsin Shaikh
