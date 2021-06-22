May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too

Businesstoday
Breaking: Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trials; SEC nod to phase 3 data
US announces plan to allocate 5.5 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses to India, other nations
PM Modi to interact with Toycathon-2021 participants on June 24
IT dept develops new tool to identify 'specified persons' who have to pay higher tax
Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on COVID-19, seeks compensation for families of deceased
PUBG owner to be worth $3.5 billion with Krafton's IPO in South Korea
Will offer lower fee if sellers cut prices, Flipkart tells court
KKR invests $625 million for controlling stake in Fogg deodorant maker Vini Cosmetics
Tatas aim to raise up to $2.5 billion for its digital business
Byju's raises $50 million from IIFL, other investors
This stock zoomed over 500% in a year, did you miss the rally?
India Pesticides IPO to open on June 22: Issue size, price band and more
This stock rose 51% in a week, do you own it?
Oil prices fall but market sentiment remains strong on demand recovery hopes; Brent crude reaches $74.80
Indian Bank share rises over 5% on launch of Rs 4,000-crore QIP
Here's how you can avoid falling into a debt trap amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
Women 2x more worried about jobs, 4x less confident than men: LinkedIn
NCLT approves Kalrock-Jalan's resolution plan for Jet Airways
No respite! Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in more cities, diesel prices rise too
Windows 11 will allow working on multiple monitors a lot easier
Micromax IN 2C may be coming soon, leaked specifications hint at entry-level phone
iPhone 12s likely to be the name of new upcoming iPhone, storage options up to 512GB
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories, monitors, Acer Nitro and HP Pavilion laptops
Samsung Galaxy M series and A series users in India facing auto restart, freezing issues
Want to generate wealth? Here are 3 asset allocation strategies that work
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
Delhi Unlock 4.0: What's allowed to open and what's off limits even now
Govt considers making flex-fuel engines mandatory; Delhi eases COVID curbs
Fuel prices on fire in India as petrol costs over Rs 100 per litre in many cities
Indians' funds in Swiss banks jump; Modi's approval rating dips
5 years of bankruptcy code and beyond
May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too
Electricity generation during May 2021 at 118 billion units (BU) was 7 per cent lower than April 21 (127 BU) and the lowest in three months.
Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
Women 2x more worried about jobs, 4x less confident than men: LinkedIn
Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast's second look poster released on 47th birthday; Parvati, Keerthy Suresh, Dhanush wish him luck
US announces plan to allocate 5.5 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses to India, other nations
This stock zoomed over 500% in a year, did you miss the rally?
'Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives': Check out new Google doodle on COVID-19
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 20%, hit all-time high today
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in one year, did you miss the rally?
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 1,285% returns in one year
Rs 179 to Rs 1,455: This Adani Group stock turned into a multibagger in 1 year
19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?
Windows 11 will allow working on multiple monitors a lot easier
Micromax IN 2C may be coming soon, leaked specifications hint at entry-level phone
Samsung Galaxy M series and A series users in India facing auto restart, freezing issues
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Top deals on gaming accessories, monitors, Acer Nitro and HP Pavilion laptops
iPhone 12s likely to be the name of new upcoming iPhone, storage options up to 512GB
