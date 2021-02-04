Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January - Photos-1
Business Today
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January

India's merchandise exports in January 2021 were $27.24 billion as compared to $25.85 billion in January 2020, an increase of 5.37 per cent.

