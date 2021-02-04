Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.07 crore, national recovery rate 97.13%
Welcome steps that would improve efficiency of Indian markets: US State Dept
COVID-19 vaccine: 'We see entire world as our family', PM Modi tells ex-cricketer Kevin Pieterson
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce outcome of MPC meet on Feb 5
LPG price today: Rates of cooking gas, commercial gas cylinders hiked; check out latest prices
CORPORATE
Chanda Kochhar misused post to sanction loan to Videocon Group: PMLA Court
RIL subsidiary to sell shale play assets in Pennsylvania
Centre plans to decriminalise 12 offences under LLP Act for ease of doing business
Tech Mahindra to raise headcount; expects 5,000 freshers to join workforce by June: CFO
OPEC+ to stay policy course as oil prices inch towards 1-year high
MARKETS
Rupee rises 6 paise to 72.90 per US dollar in early trade
Future Group shares plunge as SEBI bans CEO Kishore Biyani from securities market
Apollo Tyres share rises 12% as Q3 profit zooms over two-fold to Rs 444 cr
Stocks in news: Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, Adani Transmission, Bandhan Bank, Hero MotoCorp
Share Market News Live: Sensex hits record high, Nifty at 14,860 for first time; M&M, ONGC, NTPC top gainers
MONEY
Occupy Dalal Street? Why you cant pull off a GameStop in India
BT Insight: Simplicity, liquidity key features of IRDA's Saral Pension Yojana
Taxpayers' Budget 2021 wishlist: COVID exemptions, standard capital gains rates and more
Budget 2021: Expect 'wild card entry' on NRI residential status
Irdai to have panel for separate payments of vehicles, insurance premium
INDUSTRY
Centre may get around Rs 15,000 crore from Air India sale
Fuel on fire! Petrol price surges to Rs 86.65 per litre in Delhi; check latest fuel rates
Passenger traffic in Tier 2, 3 cities surpasses pre-COVID levels: IATA
Tech Mahindra to raise headcount; expects 5,000 freshers to join workforce by June: CFO
COVID-19 vaccine: Centre places second order for 1 crore Covishield doses
TECH
Poco Anniversary Sale: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more available on discount, offers on Flipkart
Myanmar Army blocks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after coup
Oppo Find X3 Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
BSNL revises Rs 199 postpaid plan, will give unlimited calls without FUP limit
Nokia 3.4 to be HMD's first smartphone of 2021 in India
OPINION
Budget 2021 strikes right balance to boost growth, improve infrastructure
Budget 2021: Healthcare gets biggest boost, but some expectations remain unmet
Business and investment not gambling, need long-term focus: Sridhar Vembu
Union Budget 2021: A budget after pandemic - like never before
What does Union Budget 2021 offer the common man?
PHOTOS
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
All you need to know about Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy
Rihanna's farmers protest tweet draws global attention
Budget 2021: Changes in Income tax rules announced by FM Sitharaman
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
VIDEOS
03:41
Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag
02:34
Sputnik V delivers 91.6% efficacy; Jack Ma delisted from business leaders list
02:57
Rihanna's tweet on Indian farmers protest spurs global support
03:55
Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6
04:13
Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
MAGAZINE
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Merchandise exports rise 5.4% to $27.2 billion in January
India's merchandise exports in January 2021 were $27.24 billion as compared to $25.85 billion in January 2020, an increase of 5.37 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Which scheme has received how much allocation in Budget 2021?
Eight core sectors output growth remain in negative trajectory
Budget 2021: 9 top takeaways from FM's speech
India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimated at 6-9% of GDP
Auto sales see uptick in January; Maruti Suzuki leads the pack
Domestic natural gas production declines 15.9% during 9M-FY21
Indian stock exchanges ranked 9th globally in number of IPOs in 2020
How badly did COVID-19 impact air traffic in FY21?
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
New strain may incubate in patients with prolonged coronavirus infection: Study
Farmers' protests: Kangana Ranaut calls Rohit Sharma 'dhobi ka kutta' for tweet on 'finding a solution'
Centre may get around Rs 15,000 crore from Air India sale
Fuel on fire! Petrol price surges to Rs 86.65 per litre in Delhi; check latest fuel rates
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.07 crore, national recovery rate 97.13%
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Myanmar Army blocks Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after coup
Poco Anniversary Sale: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro and more available on discount, offers on Flipkart
Oppo Find X3 Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far
Nokia 3.4 to be HMD's first smartphone of 2021 in India
BSNL revises Rs 199 postpaid plan, will give unlimited calls without FUP limit
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE