Business Today

How ministries utilised their budget in the last 10 years

All the operations, expansion and maintenance of Indian Railways fall under the domain of Ministry of Railways. It is also the world's seventh largest employer with close to 14 lakh employees.
The Ministry of Railways had over-spent its allocated budget in eight out of the last 10 years. In the entire second term of former PM Manmohan Singh the ministry exceeded its budgeted allocation. While during PM Modi's tenure in two years, FY16 and FY18 respectively, the expenditure of railways fell short than the budgeted expenditure by 12 per cent and 17 per cent respectively.

For the current fiscal an allocation of Rs 66,768 crore has been made towards the Ministry of Railways. It's also important to note that since FY13, the operating ratio of Indian Railways is falling. In FY13, to earn a rupee the railways was spending 90.2 paise which had increased to 98.4 paise in FY18.

