Mutual Fund industry's AUMs touch all-time high of Rs 31.6 lakh cr - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Mutual Fund industry's AUMs touch all-time high of Rs 31.6 lakh cr

Assets under Management (AUMs) of the Indian Mutual Fund industry reached to an all-time high of over Rs 31.6 lakh crore at the end of February 2021, increasing 16.1% y-o-y.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Gross NPAs of SCBs decline to Rs7.5 lakh cr in Q3FY21
Gross NPAs of SCBs decline to Rs7.5 lakh cr in Q3FY21
Hospital and healthcare industry shows sequential improvement
Hospital and healthcare industry shows sequential improvement
Nifty 500 companies' performance improves for second quarter in a row
Nifty 500 companies' performance improves for second quarter in a row
Foreign investment inflow falls to $5 billion in January 2021
Foreign investment inflow falls to $5 billion in January 2021
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Domestic electricity generation declines to a three-year low in FY21
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
Trade deficit down 44% YoY in Apr-Feb FY21
India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021
India's oil demand down 5.5% YoY in February 2021
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan
Economy sees sustained growth momentum; EAI-GVA up 4.9% in Jan