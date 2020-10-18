Mutual funds' asset under management decline 2.3% in September - Photos-1
Mutual funds' asset under management decline 2.3% in September

The mutual fund industry's assets under management declined 2.3 per cent in September amid continued exodus of investors. 

Story: Niti Kiran
Design: Pragati Srivastava

