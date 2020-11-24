Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Fine on not wearing masks, night curfew in Punjab from Dec 1: Amarinder Singh
Cabinet nod to DBS Bank takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank; no curbs on cash withdrawal
COVID-19 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal asks experts to audit death cases
Consistent decline in positivity rate as COVID-19 testing nears 13.5 cr in India
10-year jail term, cancellation of marriage: Key details of UP's 'love jihad' ordinance
CORPORATE
Relief for depositors! Lakshmi Vilas Bank's withdrawal restrictions lifted
Dell foresees surge in sales as WFH, online learning become norm
'Surgical strike on Paytm': MobiKwik takes subtle jibe after ban on Chinese apps
Major supply crunch hits consumer durable market, despite surge in demand
How Mahindra Holidays is bucking the trend in the travel and tourism industry?
MARKETS
Future Retail share hits upper circuit for third straight session
Union Bank of India share rises 5% on plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore
YES Bank share falls after three sessions
Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.95 amid weak US dollar, fund inflows
Tata Motors share rises 3% after CLSA retains buy call
MONEY
Festive season boosts homebuyer sentiment, sales enquiries back to pre-COVID levels
Small towns' mutual fund assets base stands at over Rs 28 lakh crore in October
How to gift stocks to your friends and relatives?
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shut schemes make Rs 941 crore in two weeks
World Diabetes Day 2020: Why health insurance for diabetics is a must
INDUSTRY
Oscars 2021: Malayalam film Jallikattu is Indias official entry
Landline users will have to add '0' before dialling mobile number from January 1
Bharat Bandh on November 26: All you need to know
Bank employees to join trade unions' all-India strike on November 26
What is 'Covid passport'?
TECH
Google Pay denies charging money transfer fee from Indian users
India import hurdles hit Apple iPhone, Xiaomi devices from China - sources
Samsung announces Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s: Check out prices, specifications
Moto E7 launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 48MP camera
Oppo Reno 5 series tipped to sport Snapdragon 765G, Dimensity 1000+ chipsets
OPINION
Caution India Inc biggies! Weigh before you say 'I do' to banking licence
How stimulus measures, coronavirus woes can help gold prices firm up
Sleepy drug regulators mute witness to Covid vaccine one-upmanship; leave investors, patients at grave risk
No more 'gaalis', sex, violence on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime?
Rebooting Economy 46: Who is designing India's growth path?
PHOTOS
Mutual Funds' assets cross Rs 28 lakh crore in October
5 things you must know before using WhatsApp pay
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
Shukrayaan: ISRO's Venus mission attracts international payload proposals
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
VIDEOS
06:06
Cyclone Nivar to hit India; TN, Puducherry brace for impact
03:46
Maharashtra govt announces new guidelines for travellers from Delhi, 3 other states
17:12
PM Modi holds virtual meet with CMs, discusses COVID-19 situation
03:23
Rajan, Acharya on RBI's new banking proposal; Biocon buys stake in Hinduja Renewables
04:06
Won money in KBC or Dream11? Know the tax rules
MAGAZINE
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
Cumulative net inflows in open-ended debt funds stood at Rs 1.10 lakh crore in October 2020, the highest since Rs 1.21 lakh crore in October 2019.
From Industrial activity to Air Traffic: The signs of economic revival
Trade deficit worsens to $8.7 billion in October
Corporate India's net profit grows 46% in September quarter
IIP growth turns positive in September, rises 0.2%
How concrete are vaccine efficacy claims by Pfizer, Moderna, Gamaleya
RCEP to boost FDI in the region, lead global recovery
Household financial savings jump to 21.4% of GDP in Q1
Retail inflation touches 7.61%, highest since June 2014
