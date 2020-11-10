Mutual funds' assets increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Spain to get Pfizer coronavirus vaccine early 2021
'Must respect territorial integrity': PM Modi calls out China, Pakistan in SCO meet
Bihar Election Results 2020: Will Nitish Kumar retain chief minister's chair?
UK vaccine chief to step down at year-end
IISc researchers work to develop effective vaccine strategies to combat SARS-CoV-2, HIV
CORPORATE
Delhi HC seeks Amazon's response on Future Retail's suit
Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit falls 9% to Rs 103 crore; board rebuts allegation by Lalit Modi's son
Azim Premji, most generous Indian, donated Rs 22 crore every day; tops Hurun's philanthropy list
Gail India Q2 results: Profit down 8.5% at Rs 1,068 crore; to borrow upto Rs 10,000 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 results: Profit plunges 88% to Rs 162 crore, revenue up 6%
MARKETS
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs for second session: Five factors behind the rally
Sensex rises 3,600 points in seven sessions on vaccine hopes, US poll result
Sobha Share rises 2% as brokerages remain positive post Q2 earnings
Inox Leisure share price jumps 5% as QIP opens for subscription
Why airline, hotel stocks are on fire today
MONEY
Gold prices fall below sovereign gold bond issue price; should you invest?
Edelweiss Tokio launches COVID-19 life insurance policy
Mutual funds draw over Rs 14,300 crore from equities in October
BT Buzz: ILIPs in spotlight again; know what's on the anvil
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shut schemes generate Rs 438 crore
INDUSTRY
Compensate adequately or see us in court: Dealers to Harley-Davidson
COVID-19 vaccine: Sinovac's trial suspended in Brazil over severe adverse event
Urban air taxis by 2028? Hyundai aims for revamped portfolio
Google under CCI lens; regulator orders probe against Google Pay
FAA in final stages of reviewing Boeing 737 MAX; grounding order likely to be lifted on Nov 18
TECH
Sony Airpeak will be company's first drone for vloggers
Honor 10X Lite launched, brings 5000mAh battery, 48MP cameras and more
Oppo could soon launch tablets and laptops to take on Xiaomi, Huawei
Moto G Stylus expected to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4000mAh battery
Nokia 8 V 5G UW brings faster 5G speeds on spruced-up Nokia 8.3 5G in US
OPINION
What Joe Biden as US President means for Indian-Americans
5 ways Biden's economic policies are different from Trump's
Haryana jobs reservation and the politics of convenience
Indo-China relations: 4 ways India can neutralise economic dependence on China
Indian debt market: A leverage for growth or a new four-letter bad word?
PHOTOS
Mutual funds' assets increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October
Trump to Bush Sr: 11 US Presidents who lost re-election bid
Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered under new online system
Redmi 9 Prime to Poco C3: Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000
Don't forget to use two new tax deductions while filing ITR
VIDEOS
01:39
Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine 90% effective against COVID-19
02:50
FM on taxing digital firms; Indian-American to lead US COVID taskforce
04:17
Why US market has skyrocketed after Pfizer vaccine breakthrough
04:44
Sorry, Modern Monetary Theory Not for India
03:21
Biden wins US presidential election; PM Modi says DeMo greatly beneficial
MAGAZINE
November 15, 2020
November 1, 2020
October 18, 2020
October 4, 2020
September 20, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Mutual funds' assets increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Net assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October from Rs 26.9 lakh crore in September 2020. This translated into a rise of 5.1 per cent.
Story:
Niti Kiran
Design:
Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Over 11 lakh MSMEs registered under new online system
Don't forget to use two new tax deductions while filing ITR
Core industries' output nears year-ago level in September
Is Indian economy on road to recovery?
Global foreign direct investment falls 49%, outlook remains negative
GST collections shoot past Rs 1 lakh cr for the first time in eight months
Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September 2020
What will be the cost of COVID-19 vaccine?
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Delhi HC seeks Amazon's response on Future Retail's suit
Boycott Amazon trends after 'Om' doormats, 'Lord Ganesh' briefs appear on e-commerce site
Godfrey Phillips Q2 profit falls 9% to Rs 103 crore; board rebuts allegation by Lalit Modi's son
Kolkata slum fire burns down 50-60 huts; CM Mamata Banerjee takes stock
Azim Premji, most generous Indian, donated Rs 22 crore every day; tops Hurun's philanthropy list
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Sony Airpeak will be company's first drone for vloggers
Honor 10X Lite launched, brings 5000mAh battery, 48MP cameras and more
Oppo could soon launch tablets and laptops to take on Xiaomi, Huawei
Nokia 8 V 5G UW brings faster 5G speeds on spruced-up Nokia 8.3 5G in US
Moto G Stylus expected to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC, 4000mAh battery
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE