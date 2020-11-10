Mutual funds' assets increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October - Photos-1
Mutual funds' assets increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October

Net assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds increased to Rs 28.2 lakh crore in October from Rs 26.9 lakh crore in September 2020. This translated into a rise of 5.1 per cent.

Story: Niti Kiran

Design:Pragati Srivastava
