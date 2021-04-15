Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21 - Photos-1
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21

Net revenue collections increased 12.3% to Rs 10.71 lakh crore in FY21 from Rs 9.54 lakh crore in FY20.
