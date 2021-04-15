Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Maha, Rajasthan, UP administered over 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses during Tika Utsav
BMC turns Jaslok Hospital into dedicated COVID-19 facility amid rising cases in Mumbai
Delhi Weekend Curfew: Timings, what's open, what's closed, guidelines
New inflation trouble for RBI! Currency depreciation against US dollar big worry
Oxygen crunch: Centre assures stock available as Covid-19 cases rise
CORPORATE
Facebook inks first deal to buy renewable energy in India
Tencent Holdings plans to raise $4 billion in bond deal
Infosys announces open market buyback worth Rs 9,200 crore
A last mile rural marketplace that connects rural entrepreneurs with buyers
Essar refinery in UK in financial trouble
MARKETS
Wipro share climbs over 3% ahead of Q4 earnings
Infosys share falls over 5% post Q4 earnings; here's what brokerages say
Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Motherson Sumi Systems and more
Flipkart to take over Cleartrip in distress sale
World stocks reach record peaks as US inflation fears subside
MONEY
2800% returns YTD! What's happening with Dogecoin?
Ask Money Today: How to settle death cases under Atal Pension Yojana?
Ask Money Today: How much monthly SIP needed for kid's higher education?
Franklin Templeton to pay unitholders second tranche of Rs 2,962 crore
Alpha in active funds matter of 6 months; futile to time the market: Morningstar
INDUSTRY
Bharti Airtel corporate revamp: Telco to integrate digital arm with itself
Ford outlines new production cuts due to chip shortage globally
EU to receive more Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses in Q2
Denmark bans AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use over blood clotting fears
Airlines not to serve meal on domestic flights under 2 hours from today
TECH
Elon Musk's meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin is on a rise, can be next Bitcoin
Moto G20 may be Motorola's next phone under Rs 10000
Facebook moderator quits due to stress induced insomnia, says company does not give mental health support
Call of Duty players can win $2 million plus in prizes in this year's Mobile World Championship Tournament
Chinese companies push against Apple iOS feature that brings transparency to user tracking
OPINION
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
How India can beat coronavirus faster
MFIs revival: Major risks, gaps facing microfinance in India
PHOTOS
COVID-19 India: The mutant strains we must know about
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
India struggles with vaccine shortage at the height of the pandemic
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Running, jogging, cooking: CEOs find solace outside work
VIDEOS
02:40
Flipkart to take over Cleartrip; Top execs to see 6% pay hike in 2021
03:17
COVID-19 surge: Why Delhi hospitals are falling short of beds
04:31
What Indian investors should know about SPACs
03:13
Bitcoin hits record high at $62,741; Air India sale to close by September
35:44
Uday Kotak, others from India Inc. discuss ways to curb COVID in India
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Net revenue collections increased 12.3% to Rs 10.71 lakh crore in FY21 from Rs 9.54 lakh crore in FY20.
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Stock market ends fiscal on a high, extends gains
FDI inflows grow by 15% during Apr-Jan 2021
New investment announcements tank in FY21
