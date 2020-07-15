Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June

Redemptions in June increased 74.9 per cent month-on-month leading to a decline in net inflows from Rs 5,256 crore in the previous month to Rs 241 crore in June 2020- the lowest in 4 years.
