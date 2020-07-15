Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June

Businesstoday
RSS affiliate says attempts to cut imports from China are visible
Reducing GST on hand sanitisers will hurt consumers and manufacturers, clarifies Centre
India posts first monthly trade surplus in 18 years as coronavirus hits imports
Coronavirus crisis: IIT Delhi develops low-cost testing kit priced Rs 650
Coronavirus vaccine: Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech start trials; Moderna enters final phase
Head start in 5G race for Reliance, next billion users for Google - what Rs 33,737 crore deal means
Infosys continues winning large deals in Q1, guides 0-2% revenue growth for FY21
Bandhan Bank Q1 profit drops 32% to Rs 550 crore on higher COVID provisions
Google deal to help RIL post Rs 11,931 crore surplus cash in Q2FY21
Google values Jio Platforms Rs 55,000 crore lower than other investors
YES Bank's Rs 15,000 crore FPO subscribed 24% on Day 1; issue to close on July 17
Share market expectations: 7 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell
Sensex, Nifty close flat as RIL ends in red post 43rd AGM
Why RIL share slipped 9% from all-time high today
Mindtree share price gains over 3% as net profit doubles in Q1
BT Insight: How to build tax-free legacy for your children
Bharat Bond ETFs: Should you invest?
Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 3,275 crore since closure in April
Coronavirus crisis: FM calls for speedy insurance settlement claims for healthcare workers
Invest India locations portal for investors offers info on nearest airport, police station, school
Air India to send some staffers on leave without pay for up to 5 years
'UK may move into digital slow lane': Huawei responds to Britain's ban
Honda launches bigger but costlier new City
This industrialist bought two flats in Mumbai for Rs 100 crore
Zoom for Home personal collaboration device debuts for $599
Jio investment Google's fresh attempt at India's entry-level smartphone market
Jio Glass: Everything to know about Jio's mixed reality glasses
Nikon Z6s mirrorless camera may launch soon as Nikon Z6 price drops
Google may start food delivery services in India to take on Swiggy, Zomato
Private healthcare industry in India: 4 common myths debunked
Rebooting Economy V: Why healthy environment is critical to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Rebooting Economy III: All that's wrong with India's environmental governance
Rebooting Economy II: What stock market boom means to people and economy
Globally funds are moving back to riskier assets: Swati Kulkarni of UTI MF
Major industrial disasters in India that took place post lockdown
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June
Comet NEOWISE to be visible in India for 20 days
IIP production records de-growth of 34.7% in May, lower than April
Unemployment rate falls to 11% in June from 23.5% in May
09:35
Nita Ambani addresses RIL AGM, promises vaccine for everyone
02:56
Ambani announces partnership with Google, latter to invest Rs 33,737 crore
04:05
Businesses should find ways to operate online: Zuckerberg at RIL AGM
01:55
Jio developing homegrown 5G solutions: Mukesh Ambani
04:38
Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant says Modi on World Youth Skills Day
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
May 31, 2020
Redemptions in June increased 74.9 per cent month-on-month leading to a decline in net inflows from Rs 5,256 crore in the previous month to Rs 241 crore in June 2020- the lowest in 4 years.
IIP production records de-growth of 34.7% in May, lower than April
Unemployment rate falls to 11% in June from 23.5% in May
Consumer sentiment improves in June as per Sentiment Index
Retail industry degrows 67% in June second-half
Lockdown impact: Credit growth declines to fresh low in May
Global tourism sector to lose $1.2 trillion due to COVID-19
Fertiliser imports spike 16.6%, sales grow 22%; urea top constituent
Snapshot of Union Government account: April- May 2020
Zoom for Home personal collaboration device debuts for $599
Head start in 5G race for Reliance, next billion users for Google - what Rs 33,737 crore deal means
YES Bank's Rs 15,000 crore FPO subscribed 24% on Day 1; issue to close on July 17
RSS affiliate says attempts to cut imports from China are visible
Infosys continues winning large deals in Q1, guides 0-2% revenue growth for FY21
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Zoom for Home personal collaboration device debuts for $599
Jio investment Google's fresh attempt at India's entry-level smartphone market
Jio Glass: Everything to know about Jio's mixed reality glasses
Nikon Z6s mirrorless camera may launch soon as Nikon Z6 price drops
Google may start food delivery services in India to take on Swiggy, Zomato
