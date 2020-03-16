New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years - Photos-1
Business Today
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years

A total of 16,487 companies were registered in July 2020 -- the highest in more than seven years -- as compared to 10,699 in July 2019. A 50.51% increase in the registration of companies witnessed in July 2020 over the previous month.

