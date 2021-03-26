New investment announcements tank in FY21

Businesstoday
COVID-19 second wave: Cases rising rapidly, next 4 weeks critical, says Health Ministry
Mumbai HC says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case
IMF raises India's growth forecast for FY22 to 12.5%
COVID-19: Vaccine inequity can cost India $786 billion, says Oxfam
West Bengal assembly polls: EC seizes EVMs from TMC leader's home, suspends sector officer, cops
CORPORATE
BofA adds 3,000 jobs in India amid pandemic
Wipro appoints Sarah Adam-Gedge as MD for Australia and New Zealand
Cred enters unicorn club; valuation touches $2.2 bn
Credit Suisse overhauls leadership as it bears $4.7 billion brunt due to Archegos dealings
Flipkart partners with Mahindra Logistics to accelerate deployment of EVs
MARKETS
Top gainers today: Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HUL rose up to 4%
Barbeque Nation IPO listing tomorrow: What to expect? GMP falls, where to check share allotment status
Ircon International stock rises 3.5% after board clears issue of bonus shares
Panacea Biotec share rises 20% on pact to make 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine per year
Stock in news: HDFC, Maruti, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, HDFC Bank, Marico, Adani Ports, YES Bank
MONEY
Mutual funds turn net buyers; infuse Rs 2,476 cr in equities in March
Gung-ho on pay-as-you-use motor insurance policy? Think twice
Ask Money Today: Is it good time to invest in pharma mutual funds?
6 Franklin Templeton schemes under winding up process turn cash positive
'Government should create two interest rate slabs in small savings schemes'
INDUSTRY
Reliance Jio acquires spectrum in 800 MHz band from Airtel in 3 circles
Another stellar quarter for Infosys, TCS, Wipro? IT to see strong growth in Q4FY21
Swiggy to close $800 mn funding round; valuation rises to $5 billion
Hyundai crosses sales of 10 lakh 'Made in India' SUVs; Creta top performer
TECH
Google's next Pixel Buds can come with 3D audio support, just like Apple AirPods Pro
Thief snatched phone in Noida, returned it because it was Galaxy S10 Plus and not OnePlus 9 Pro
JioFiber is giving up to 30 days extra days validity on these broadband plans
Nokia C20 launch likely alongside Nokia X20, G20 at HMD's April 8 event
Vivo X70 Pro+ may launch with Snapdragon 888 SoC, upgraded cameras in June this year
OPINION
MFIs revival: Major risks, gaps facing microfinance in India
Can regulators have simple licencing conditions for sub-scale financial companies?
How bad bank model of ARC, AMC would work to manage NPAs
Women's Day 2021: How to win against all odds
Covid-19: Is relying on herd immunity a recipe for disaster?
COVID-19 Second wave: How states across India are curbing the spread
New investment announcements tank in FY21
Monetary Policy 2021: 5 risk factors before Monetary Policy Committee
India's merchandise exports reach all-time high of $34 billion in March
COVID-19 crisis: Indians caught flouting COVID norms
12:13
Dancing yield curve: All about investing in debt mutual funds
03:04
Delhi govt imposes night curfew amid rising coronavirus cases
09:19
COVID-19 Second wave: Bollywood celebs test positive for the virus
02:50
Economy to take Rs 40,000 cr hit; Swiggy raises $800 mn
04:14
E-mandate options on your debit and credit cards after September
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
New investment announcements tank in FY21
New investment announcements tanked in the financial year ended March 31, 2021. New investments announcements in manufacturing sector reduced by 17.1 per cent in FY21 as compared to FY20.
COVID-19 global death toll crosses 3 million amid pandemic resurgence
BofA adds 3,000 jobs in India amid pandemic
COVID-19 second wave: Cases rising rapidly, next 4 weeks critical, says Health Ministry
Mumbai HC says ByteDance must deposit $11 million in tax evasion case
IMF raises India's growth forecast for FY22 to 12.5%
