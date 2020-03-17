New project announcements, projects completion crash in April-June - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

New project announcements, projects completion crash in April-June

Fresh investment proposals and ongoing projects completion fell sharply in the April-June quarter as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted economic activity.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Commercial vehicle industry: Slowdown prolongs due to COVID-19
Commercial vehicle industry: Slowdown prolongs due to COVID-19
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Which country has the most gold in the world?
Which country has the most gold in the world?
How COVID-19 pandemic impacted steel sector
How COVID-19 pandemic impacted steel sector
Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June
Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
India's debt-to-GDP to increase to 87.6% in FY21 from 72.2%
India's debt-to-GDP to increase to 87.6% in FY21 from 72.2%