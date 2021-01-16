New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
RBI policies softened COVID-19 blow to economy: Shaktikanta Das
100 former civil servants raise questions over transparency in PM-CARES Fund
RBI to propose stricter rules for 'shadow banks': report
Farmer union asks SC to remove members of committee on farm laws, select new people
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; ATF prices rise by 3%
CORPORATE
HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,758 crore; NII grows 15%
BharatPe may offer to pay back PMC Bank retail depositors in full: report
Snapdeal says USTR 'Notorious Markets List' report ill-informed
Indian pharma industry rose to occasion during coronavirus pandemic: Dr Reddy's Chairman Satish Reddy
Mahindra Group expresses interest to secure COVID-19 vaccines for employees
MARKETS
Investors lose Rs 2.33 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty suffer worst fall in four weeks
Sensex closes 549 points lower, Nifty at 14,433; banking, IT stocks lead losses
PVR stock rises 3% post Q3 earnings
Trident stock rises 4% as firm receives patent from Europe
HCL Technologies share falls 2% despite strong Q3 earnings
MONEY
BT Insight: How to save long-term capital gains on equity mutual funds
IRDAI asks insurers to forge agreements on COVID-19 treatment rates
BT Buzz: How to vaccinate against Bitcoin fever
Life insurance sector's new premium biz falls 3% in Dec
MF investors pull out over Rs 16,000 crore from equity, hybrid schemes in Dec
INDUSTRY
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged; ATF prices rise by 3%
Fiat Chrysler, PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says stronger governance structure needed in NBFCs, banks
Indian pharma industry rose to occasion during coronavirus pandemic: Dr Reddy's Chairman Satish Reddy
Coronavirus vaccine: Dr Reddy's gets DCGI approval to conduct Sputnik V Phase 3 trials
TECH
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss
Apple likely to launch redesigned iMac, compact Mac Pro with M processors this year
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and other phones to get discounts
Apple starts working on foldable iPhone, iPhone 13 with in-display fingerprint likely in 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 series has a serious price problem in India, S21 and S21+ and S21 Ultra are too expensive
OPINION
After a rollercoaster 2020, what should you focus on in 2021?
Three key issues Budget 2021 should focus on
Rebooting Economy 58: The untold story of India's services sector
Rebooting Economy 57: When and how will industry take India to next level of growth?
5 trends shaping the growth of luxury housing in India
PHOTOS
A look at New Delhi Railway Station after redevelopment
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
Disease X: The unknown threat that can trigger the 'next pandemic'
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Budget 2021: Frequently-used financial terms you need to know
VIDEOS
29:10
India's first vaccine shot administered to sanitation worker at AIIMS
02:40
Apple to launch its line of chipsets; Shaw chosen as Vice Chair by USIBC
05:09
DFI Blueprint for financing infrastructure
05:47
How has the agenda of govt towards reforms changed post COVID?
02:29
Biden announces $1.9 trillion stimulus; Passenger vehicle sales surge in Dec
MAGAZINE
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
New investment projects announced stood at 280 in December quarter. It's the lowest in the past 10 years.
Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
RBI policies softened COVID-19 blow to economy: Shaktikanta Das
HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 8,758 crore; NII grows 15%
100 former civil servants raise questions over transparency in PM-CARES Fund
BharatPe may offer to pay back PMC Bank retail depositors in full: report
RBI to propose stricter rules for 'shadow banks': report
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top deals on smartphones you shouldn't miss
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco C3 and other phones to get discounts
Apple likely to launch redesigned iMac, compact Mac Pro with M processors this year
Apple starts working on foldable iPhone, iPhone 13 with in-display fingerprint likely in 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 series has a serious price problem in India, S21 and S21+ and S21 Ultra are too expensive
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE