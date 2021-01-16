New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter

New investment projects announced stood at 280 in December quarter. It's the lowest in the past 10 years.

Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Railways carried 118.3 mn tonnes of freight during Dec 2020
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Rating agencies peg FY21 GDP estimates between -6.5 to -10%
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger
Stock markets touch new highs in December; Rupee gets stronger