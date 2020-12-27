Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November

Businesstoday
103 kg gold worth Rs 45 cr missing from CBI custody; Madras HC orders probe
Farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway; to start hunger strike from today. Key highlights
Will never forget cowardly attack on Parliament on this day in 2001: PM Modi
V-shaped recovery of economic activity continued in Oct: CEA
No specific plan required for invoking resolution framework: RBI
AstraZeneca to purchase Alexion in $39 billion deal
8,000 volunteers recruited for Covaxin's phase 3 trials: Bharat Biotech CMD
Air India gets reprieve in UK court over $17.6 million lease payments
Diamond jewellery witness sharp recovery in demand; forevermark remains bullish on India market: De Deers
Workers go on rampage at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka; 80 held
IRCTC OFS ends today: Will shareholders gain from current level?
Sensex ends above 46K, Nifty at 13,513; ONGC SBI, NTPC top gainers
Ircon International share rises over 9% as firm wins Rs 900-crore order from NHAI
Airbnb stock jumps 143% on debut; should you invest?
This stock jumped 25% in 3 sessions; did you miss the rally?
New Wage Code: How your salary structure will change
Highest ever equity MF outflows in November, but overall AUM at record high
Soon you can pay Rs 5,000 without a PIN through contactless payment
Policybazaar announces insurance products that cover job losses
How tax saving via NPS may help you collect higher annuities in retirement
US aviation regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for pilots, air traffic controllers
Private healthcare providers of India, Africa plan mega collaboration
United Airlines introduces Delhi-Chicago daily non-stop flights
Technology helped industries formulate strategy, adapt to changing future
Disney Plus unveils plans for future content, may hike subscription fee for users
Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch can be pre-booked with free additional strap
Denmark-based EPOS launches headsets for business professionals in India
Google to delete data for inactive accounts, cap multimedia storage from June 2021
Rebooting Economy 51: Where is India's vision, plan for sustained agriculture growth and farmers' welfare?
Are social media platforms obligated to protect free speech and expression?
Precarious workers: Not companies but employees are biggest casualties of gross corporate frauds in India
Rebooting Economy 50: Economic reforms for whom and for what?
7 countries that welcome remote workers
Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November
SCAM 1992 TO PATAAL LOK: TOP 10 INDIAN WEB SERIES OF 2020
Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020
Why Venice is submerged despite a newly-installed flood barrier
Samsung to invest Rs 4,825 cr in India, move unit from China
Five genes linked to severe COVID-19; Industry output grows 3.6%
Airbnb's valuation crosses $100 bn; how it made a stunning comeback
Walmart to triple annual exports; Centre on AI disinvestment
Farmers intensify protests, threaten to block railway tracks
Nifty 50 scaled all-time high of 13,055 on November 24. It advanced further to scale a new high of 13,259 on December 4. During November, the index yielded robust returns of 11.4 per cent.
Cargo traffic shrinks over 10% YoY in Apr-Nov 2020
All segments of automobiles except tractors witnessed positive growth m-o-m
Insolvency cases drop 85% in H1FY21
In Apr-Sept 2020, FDI inflows into India reach $722 billion
Consumer durables index sees 39.1% fall y-o-y in H1FY21
RBI, ratings agencies revise FY21 GDP forecast upwards
Gold trend in 2020: Prices spike, demand slumps
COVID-19 impacts central govt's revenue in FY21
