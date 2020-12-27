Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November - Photos-1
Nifty 50, Sensex soar to record highs in November

Nifty 50 scaled all-time high of 13,055 on November 24. It advanced further to scale a new high of 13,259 on December 4.  During November, the index yielded robust returns of 11.4 per cent.

