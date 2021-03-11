Nifty 500 companies' performance improves for second quarter in a row - Photos-1
Nifty 500 companies' performance improves for second quarter in a row

Corporate net sales registered the first Y-o-Y expansion in the post-pandemic period, clocking a 0.1% and 0.5% growth in the December quarter for the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 universe, respectively.


