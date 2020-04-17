No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54% - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%

Private equity/venture capital investments in August have been muted compared to May, June and July that was primarily driven by the Jio Platform deals.

Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava


ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
States' fiscal deficit 36.5% of budget estimate in first quarter of FY21
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month