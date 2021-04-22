Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
India's FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.3% of GDP as against revised estimate of 9.5%
Delhi HC says Central Vista project essential; imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners
Cognizant starts COVID-19 vaccination drive for 6.5 lakh associates, families
Jobs scene in small towns suffers a blow in Covid-19 second wave
Delhi HC issues notice to Twitter over non-compliance of new IT rules
CORPORATE
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC garners Rs 1,900 cr from new multi-cap scheme NFO
Median pay for female CEOs fell in 2020; many high profile women left jobs, says survey
Delhivery raises $277 million ahead of IPO; now valued at $3 billion
Airtel teams up with Apollo; extends free inoculation programme to nearly 80,000 staff
Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as CEO of real estate business
MARKETS
RIL share rises 10% in two sessions; is the stock headed for record high?
M&M share tanks 7% post earnings; here's what brokerages say
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme opens today, issue price fixed at Rs 4,889 per gm
This stock hit all-time high today; here's why
This stock rose 46% in a week, hit 52-week high today
MONEY
Bajaj Allianz Life settled claims worth Rs 700 crore in FY21: CEO
AAA-rated company FDs offer over 6% returns, but consider risks
Ask Money Today: Are index funds good for long term goals investment?
COVID hit Indians turn savers, adopt digital payments, are vocal for local: KPMG
Liquid funds give 3% return in one year: Where to park emergency corpus?
INDUSTRY
Delhi Airport to set up COVID-19 vaccination centre for 60,000 employees
Bank holidays in June 2021: Check out full list
Fuel rates hiked again; petrol now costs Rs 100.47 per litre in Mumbai
TECH
Looking for a good 5G phone? Check out Realme X7 Max 5G, its India prices, specifications, features
Google Photos free storage to end from June 1, check paid plans and steps to free up space
mRNA technology pioneer says Covid-19 vaccinated people can shed spike protein, Twitter says delete this
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro now receiving OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 update in India
Elon Musk wants a hot tub heated by mining Dogecoin, calls it great idea
OPINION
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
PHOTOS
Focus shifts to other fugitives after Mehul Choksi's arrest
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
What is the origin of SARS-COV-2, the virus that has killed 3.5 mn people till now?
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000
VIDEOS
UK Study claims Coronavirus was created In China's Wuhan Lab
Paytm Board approves IPO; Google, FB update websites as per new rules
Women win lawsuit against Google; Tata Sons acquires stake in BigBasket
JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity
DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Equity issuances during 2020-21 amounted to Rs.1.7 lakh cr, 23.7 per cent higher than their year-ago level of Rs1.4 lakh cr.
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
