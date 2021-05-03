Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years

Businesstoday
COVID-19: 2 arrested for black marketing, hoarding oxygen concentrators, oximeters in Delhi
Medical infra, governance help Kerala keep COVID deaths in check
Nutraceutical startups get COVID boost; vitamin C, zinc supplements in high demand
COVID-19 crisis: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31
Asian Paints FY21 net profit rises 16% to Rs 3,139 crore
Crypto enthusiast Elon Musk asks Twitter users if Tesla should accept Dogecoin
AstraZeneca pledges $250,000 as humanitarian aid to India amid COVID-19 crisis
Unrest among AstraZeneca investors over CEO pay package
SEBI makes dividend distribution policy mandatory for top 1,000 listed firms
Indiabulls signs Rs 175 cr deal with Groww to exit mutual fund business
Cadila Healthcare share hits 52-week high as firm to sell animal health business
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals stock zooms 16% post Q4 earnings
Sensex slips 471 points, Nifty falls below 14,700; IndusInd Bank, HUL, ONGC top losers
Kalpataru Power stock zooms 6% after net profit rises multifold in Q4
M&M share falls over 2% after firm says lockdown to affect demand, supply
Mutual Funds on buying spree for 2nd straight month; invest Rs 5,526 cr in stocks in April
Don't see major impact on Q1 earnings due to COVID-19 second wave: SBI General Insurance
Life insurers' new business premium jumps 45% to Rs 9,739 crore in April
COVID-19 impact: LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements
Ask Money Today: How much returns will I get in 15-year HDFC ULIP policy?
Banks to remain shut on May 13, May 14 in these cities; check out details
Reliance Jio pips Bharti Airtel in Feb; Vi in the black after 15 months: TRAI
PVs sales down 10.07%; 33.52% dip in 2-wheeler units as lockdowns hit auto industry: SIAM
Direct supply of Covaxin to Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, 15 other states since May 1: Bharat Biotech
Goa airport to remain shut during night till Sept 2021
Zoom study says Indians used video conferencing app for entertainment, education and social events
Lava Z2 Max with 7-inch display and 6000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,999
Oppo Reno 6 launch soon: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so far
Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India soon as retailers start taking pre-orders from May 17
Vodafone Idea sees subscriber additions in February, Jio adds maximum wireless users, as per TRAI data
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
Jagdish Khattar: Baba's 'Gullu', actor interrupted -- and a Padma Shri that wasn't
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
Five sectors of the economy that have been hit by the second wave
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
From Walmart to Tesco, the fastest growing retailers in the world
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Third wave of COVID to hit India soon? Here's what experts say
States must have the freedom to plan the vaccination: Kiran Shaw
Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw questions India's COVID vaccine policy
Centre orders more vaccines; Foxconn iPhone India output slumps 50%
Oxygen crisis: Armed forces step in to facilitate medical oxygen supplies
'Share vaccine formula with firms', Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre
Non-food credit records lowest growth in four years
Gross food credit recorded growth of 5% in Mar 2021 on Y-o-Y basis as compared to growth of 6.8% in March 2020.
World stock markets made investors richer amid COVID-19
Key cities witness dip in prime residential prices in Mar 21 quarter
Second wave casts doubt over India's double digit GDP growth
How has RERA fared four years since rollout
FY22 starts on a dull note for benchmark stock market indices
How much Covid-19 foreign aid has India received so far?
India Inc's foreign borrowings grow after 2 months to 24.1%
Early results show companies turning around
Zoom study says Indians used video conferencing app for entertainment, education and social events
Lava Z2 Max with 7-inch display and 6000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,999
Oppo Reno 6 launch soon: Specs, features, India price and everything we know so far
Sony PlayStation 5 restock in India soon as retailers start taking pre-orders from May 17
Android 11 now available in beta for Realme X7 5G, C15, and C12 in India
