As expected, monthly gross direct premium for April 2020 witnessed a fall of 10.6 per cent to Rs 14,209 crore from Rs 15,892 crore in April 2019. The decline in premium was mainly due to decline in monthly premiums of General Insurance companies by 11.3 per cent (vs. an increase of 13.5 per cent in April 2019).



Story: Shivani Sharma

Design: Pragati Srivastava

