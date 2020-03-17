Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike - Photos-1
Business Today
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike

Non-life insurance premium rose 2.7 per cent YoY in November 2020 to Rs 14,981 crore, compared to Rs 14,585.9 crore in November 2019, driven primarily by health insurance.
Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Mohsin Shaikh
