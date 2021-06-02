NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Parliamentary panel to meet Twitter, IT Ministry officials today
Left body alleges Centre's Deep Ocean Mission to aid corporate interests
Violation of COVID-19 norms in markets to hasten third wave, says Delhi HC
Fuel rates rise again; petrol priced at Rs 103.08 per litre in Mumbai
India reports 62,480 fresh COVID-19 cases; lowest in 61 days
CORPORATE
Paytm to issue fresh equity shares worth Rs 12,000 crore ahead of IPO
HSBC provides Rs 15 crore grant to Mumbai's dabbawalas amid COVID-19 crisis
PE major Carlyle's arm eyes Rs 5,000 crore from 5.1% stake sale of SBI Cards
MARKETS
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 346% returns in one year, do you own it?
Stock Market Updates: Sensex hovers around 52k, Nifty below 15,600
This stock rose 20% today; here's why
Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 15,700; Bajaj Finserv, Infosys top gainers
Stocks in news: Power Grid, Max Financial, Natco Pharma and more
MONEY
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 crisis jolts Ford, Volkswagen, other foreign carmakers' India dream
Tata Motors, Tata Power inaugurate 6.2MWp solar carport in Pune
Hyundai launches Alcazar, prices start at Rs 16.3 lakh; check details
South Korea to mix-and-match Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
Auto component maker Minda Industries raises Rs 50 crore via issuance of commercial papers
TECH
Everything Battlegrounds Mobile India: All you should know about the PUBG remake
Battlegrounds Mobile will accept PUBG Mobile data only till December, here is how to transfer in easy steps
Facebook likely to launch dedicated podcasts tab on June 22
Apple cuts AppleCare Plus India prices for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Microsoft adds new features to Teams to make hybrid work easier
OPINION
Want to generate wealth? Here are 3 asset allocation strategies that work
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
PHOTOS
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
VIDEOS
07:52
5 years of bankruptcy code and beyond
03:33
Did COVID patients in India benefit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme?
03:10
Will Coca Cola rethink its strategy after being snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo?
02:44
Nadella is Microsoft chairman; PM invites world to invest in India
02:11
Delta variant mutates into Delta Plus: How dangerous is it?
MAGAZINE
June 27, 2021
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Outstanding NRI deposits rose by 0.1 per cent to $142 billion in April 2021 as compared to the preceding month.
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits online grocery retailer
Tata Motors, Tata Power inaugurate 6.2MWp solar carport in Pune
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 346% returns in one year, do you own it?
Hyundai launches Alcazar, prices start at Rs 16.3 lakh; check details
Parliamentary panel to meet Twitter, IT Ministry officials today
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 20%, hit all-time high today
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in one year, did you miss the rally?
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 1,285% returns in one year
Rs 179 to Rs 1,455: This Adani Group stock turned into a multibagger in 1 year
19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?
Everything Battlegrounds Mobile India: All you should know about the PUBG remake
Facebook likely to launch dedicated podcasts tab on June 22
Battlegrounds Mobile will accept PUBG Mobile data only till December, here is how to transfer in easy steps
Microsoft adds new features to Teams to make hybrid work easier
Apple cuts AppleCare Plus India prices for M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
