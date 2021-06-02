NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021 - Photos-1
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021

Outstanding NRI deposits rose by 0.1 per cent to $142 billion in April 2021 as compared to the preceding month.
