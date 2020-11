Niti Kiran, Pragati Srivastava





New online system of MSME or the Udyam registration launched by Union MSME Ministry rolled out on 1 July, 2020, has seen more than 11 lakh MSMEs registrations. This portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT and GST networks as also with the GeM. Through this integration, now MSME registration is a totally paperless exercise.