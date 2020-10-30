Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5% - Photos-1
Business Today
Paddy procurement for kharif season increases 26.5%

As on 27 October 2020, more than 17 million tonnes of paddy have been procured compared to 13.4 million tonnes during the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2019-20.

Niti Kiran
