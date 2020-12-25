Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Thiruvananthapuram's Arya Rajendran likely to become youngest mayor ever at 21
In a first, FASTag toll collection crosses Rs 80 cr in one day; records 50 lakh transactions
DMRC shares a glimpse of '2020 in 4 photos'; check it out
US doctor develops allergic reaction after Moderna vaccine shot
CAIT urges FM to postpone rollout of Rule 86B in GST; terms it 'counter productive'
CORPORATE
One-third of CMOs expect V-shaped recovery of their industries, says report
IKEA India FY20 loss widens to Rs 720 crore; net sales up 65%
NDTV promoters to appeal against Sebi's Rs 27 crore fine order
RIL to acquire 50% stake in its sports arm IMG-R, rebrand as Reliance
In a first, HUL develops policy to help employees facing domestic abuse
MARKETS
Sovereign gold bond scheme to open for subscription on Dec 28; here's all you need to know
NSE, BSE closed due to Christmas today
Mrs Bectors Food share closes 106% higher on market debut
Sensex, Nifty end at record highs; ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma top gainers
Reliance Industries share rises 3% after Jio adds maximum subscribers in October
MONEY
Axis MF moves scheme to new category after Sebi's multicap funds mandate
Want to invest in US stocks? Caution warranted!
I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details
Mutual fund industry, AUMs to reach Rs 50 lakh crore by 2025: Crisil
How to get Rs 1 lakh tax deduction beyond section 80-C
INDUSTRY
Auto industry to see stronger growth in 2021-22: Nomura
China suspends UK flights indefinitely over new COVID-19 strain fears
Passengers arriving from UK should test COVID-19 negative in 72 hours: US CDC
Maruti's LCV Super Carry sells over 70,000 units since its launch in 2016
Elon Musk's 7-year old fan Graham Shema is a hit in Uganda
TECH
Xiaomi Mi 11 may come with night mode for videos, to launch on December 28
Wikipedia's top read list shows COVID-19 also ruled virtual world in 2020
Realme Koi is company's Snapdragon 888-powered flagship, to launch in 2021
Apple iPad Air 2020 review: Perfect iPad for both - work and fun
These Samsung smartphones may soon get latest Android OS update
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 53: Why crop insurance is losing traction in India
Why 'Bad Bank' is a bad idea for India
From global call centre to world's classroom: Is ed-tech India's next global export?
Future of IT: 4 tech trends define new normal in 2021
Stock markets at record peak: Is it time to hold or fold?
PHOTOS
Road trips to travel bubbles: Travel trends for 2021
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Best Christmas markets in the world at this time of the year
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
Dailyhunt, Glance, Nykaa: Startups that became unicorns this year
VIDEOS
02:16
Delhi ready to deliver vaccine, says CM; AIIMS invites volunteers for trials
02:37
Moderna claims its vaccine is effective against new strain of coronavirus
03:08
Democracy is present in your imagination, not in reality: Rahul Gandhi
03:07
Infosys is fastest wealth creator; Apple aims car production by 2024
03:44
New, more infectious COVID-19 strain from South Africa found in UK
MAGAZINE
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
November 15, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
About 29% of the micro enterprises surveyed were using digital sales before the pandemic struck which rose to 47%
SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Non-life insurance rises 2.7% in November; health sees 17% spike
AUMs of mutual funds increase 10.7% YoY in November
Indian pharma grows at 9.5% CAGR in last five years
Indian companies invest $12 billion overseas in FY 21
Has govt schemes benefitted Covid-19 hit real estate sector?
Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported
Oil demand declines 3.5% in November
First year premium of life insurers fall 26.9% in November
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Thiruvananthapuram's Arya Rajendran likely to become youngest mayor ever at 21
One-third of CMOs expect V-shaped recovery of their industries, says report
DMRC shares a glimpse of '2020 in 4 photos'; check it out
China set to surpass US as world's biggest economy in 2028
MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouses in Mumbai, Pune
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Xiaomi Mi 11 may come with night mode for videos, to launch on December 28
Wikipedia's top read list shows COVID-19 also ruled virtual world in 2020
Realme Koi is company's Snapdragon 888-powered flagship, to launch in 2021
Last day to grab Buds Q, Smart Cam 360, more Realme products with up to Rs 1,000 off
Airtel and Vodafone Idea submit details on segmented offers on TRAI's demand
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE