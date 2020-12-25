Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises - Photos-1
Business Today
Pandemic stress boosts digital selling among smaller enterprises

About 29% of the micro enterprises surveyed were using digital sales before the pandemic struck which rose to 47%

SHIVANI SHARMA, PRAGATI SRIVASTAVA
