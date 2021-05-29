Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
COVID-19 vaccine: Over 1.82 crore doses available with states, 4 lakh in pipeline, says govt
COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi to get 5.5 lakh doses for 18-44 age group in June, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi reports 900 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; lowest in second wave
Vistara gets first purchased A320neo aircraft from Airbus' production unit in France
IMA vs Ramdev: Medical body challenges yoga guru for open debate
CORPORATE
Samsung leaps past Xiaomi to grab 2nd spot in global wearable devices market
Jaypee Infra case: NBCC, Suraksha get 7-day extension to submit final bids
NGT forms 5-member committee to probe violation of environmental norms by JSW in Raigarh
Glenmark Pharma Q4 results: PAT jumps 6% to Rs 234 crore
Reliance Retail plans category expansion on JioMart to fight COVID-19
MARKETS
Dubai govt cautions against local crypto DubaiCoin after 1,000% jump in 24 hours
Why Reliance Industries share zoomed 6% today
Nifty ends at record high as Covid-19 cases fall to lowest in 44 days
This stock rose 63% in a week, hit 52-week high today
Bajaj Healthcare share hits all-time high on launch of black fungus drug
MONEY
AAA-rated company FDs offer over 6% returns, but consider risks
Ask Money Today: Are index funds good for long term goals investment?
COVID hit Indians turn savers, adopt digital payments, are vocal for local: KPMG
Liquid funds give 3% return in one year: Where to park emergency corpus?
Mercedes Benz launches new entry level SUV GLA at Rs 42.1-57.3 lakh
INDUSTRY
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market generic drug
M&M expects car sales to take two years to rebound after COVID shock
Infosys cuts carbon emissions by 46% in FY21
TECH
If you have old LG phone, Apple wants to you to take a new iPhone on discount
If you snore too loudly chances are your Fitbit is listening to it and analysing your sleep quality
Twitter stops accepting verification requests weeks after launching public verification program
WhatsApp says it won't stop users from sending messages if they don't accept new privacy policy
iPhone SE 3 launch: Specs, features, design, India price, and everything that we know so far
OPINION
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
Enhanced business ties first step towards UK-India free trade pact
Lockdown unviable, COVID-19 vaccine the only solution; here's why
PHOTOS
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
What makes the lunar eclipse of May 2021 so special?
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
VIDEOS
04:20
JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity
01:30
DRDO anti-COVID drug price fixed at Rs 990 per sachet
02:21
US recognises 2 theories of virus origin; Prasad reassures WhatsApp users
05:00
Indian govt reacts to social media giants' concern over privacy
05:40
Can Pfizer, Moderna vaccines be gamechangers for India amid the COVID crisis?
MAGAZINE
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
Total income of the passenger vehicles industry increased by 26 per cent in March 2021 quarter on y-o-y basis.
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Amid 2nd Covid wave, foreign trade, transport sectors show resilience
India records highest ever FDI inflow in 2020-21
Unemployment rate touches 14.7% in week ended May 23
Hiring activity dips by 15% in April; 26% in banking sector
FY21 investments lowest since FY05
India's merchandise exports drop 11% month-on-month in April
WPI inflation rises to 10.5% in April
TECH NEWS
