Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years

ECONOMY
SEBI bans Vivek Kudva, Roopa Kudva from accessing securities market for a year
Covid-19 vaccine: These 3 categories can now take Covishield jabs before 84 days
12 workers die in massive fire at Pune chemical firm; PM Modi offers condolences
Blue Origin flight booked! Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space on July 20
Private hospitals can charge max Rs 150 service fee above COVID-19 vaccine price
CORPORATE
SEBI bars Franklin Templeton from launching new debt scheme for 2 years, imposes Rs 5 cr fine
Hyatt Regency Mumbai temporarily suspends operations amid fund crunch
Mehul Choksi names 'friend' Babara, Indian agents in his 'abduction' complaint to Antigua Police
Future of remote work: Some employees may change job than go back to office
Tata Digital to invest up to $75 million in CureFit, names Mukesh Bansal as president
MARKETS
Stock market closes at record high as some states relax COVID-19 curbs
Why YES Bank share rose over 10% today
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 8% today post strong Q4 earnings
This stock rose 38% in a week, hit all-time high today
Sensex ends at new closing high, Nifty tops 15,750 for the first time
MONEY
ICICI Prudential Life announces highest-ever bonus of Rs 867 crore for policyholders
Franklin Templeton MF unitholders to get Rs 3,205 crore in fourth tranche
Sebi raises overseas investment limit for mutual fund houses to $1 billion
Health insurance for black, white, yellow fungus: What you must know
Sovereign gold bonds: Series I records second-highest subscription since launch
INDUSTRY
Union Bank Q4 results: Profit after tax recorded at Rs 1,330 cr
RBI slaps Rs 6 cr fine on Bank of India, PNB for contravention of norms
Hopeful of coming out of PCA framework soon: UCO Bank MD
Reliance Infra seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 550.56 cr
Rising steel prices replenish Tata Steel's coffers; help loan repayment plans
TECH
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch soon, here is what we know so far
Worried about your Google data after your death? Google Inactive Account Manager offers some help
iPhone 13 Pro: Specs, features, cameras, storage, India price, and everything we know so far
Want to avoid your ex on Tinder? Now you can!
OPINION
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Why business localisation is a win-win proposition for all
PHOTOS
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
What does indemnity to foreign vaccines mean for India?
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
VIDEOS
WB govt launches first drive-through vaccination centre in Kolkata
Serious shortage of healthcare professionals in rural India amid 2nd wave
Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world
Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave
What Kamala Harris told PM Modi in her first phone call to him
MAGAZINE
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
Per capita consumption expenditure regresses by 3 years
Per capital GDP in 2021-21 reduced by 8 per cent as compared to previous year.
Cargo traffic rises 445.3% to 2.6 lakh tonne in April
India's foodgrain output rises 2.7% to record 305.4 MT in FY21
Exports up 67.4%, imports up 68.5% in May 2021
Fiscal deficit beats revised estimate at 9.23% of GDP
Wholesale NPAs to decline during FY21
Non-banking enterprises turn to debt market for funds
Passenger vehicle industry's margins contract in March quarter
These sectors underperformed in April 2021
Over 200 world leaders urge rich G7 nations to help vaccinate world's poorest against COVID-19
Union Bank Q4 results: Profit after tax recorded at Rs 1,330 cr
RBI slaps Rs 6 cr fine on Bank of India, PNB for contravention of norms
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch soon, here is what we know so far
Worried about your Google data after your death? Google Inactive Account Manager offers some help
iPhone 13 Pro: Specs, features, cameras, storage, India price, and everything we know so far
Vivo Y73 teased ahead of launch, complete specs leaked online
