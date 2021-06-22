Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May

Businesstoday
Kirana store sales down 10-15% amid 2nd COVID-19 wave; consumer sentiment hits all-time low
Finance Minister asks Infosys to fix issues with new income tax e-filing portal on priority
Ensure timely completion, monetisation of Rs 3.26 lakh cr greenfield projects: Gadkari to NHAI
COVID-19: Health ministry warns Maharashtra, Kerala, MP about 'Delta Plus' variant
Bitcoin continues to tumble, falls below $30,000
IIFCL waits for RBI approval as it plans to invest Rs 4,000 cr in InvITs
Dating app Bumble closes offices for a week to give 'burnt out' employees a break
PUBG owner to be worth $3.5 billion with Krafton's IPO in South Korea
Will offer lower fee if sellers cut prices, Flipkart tells court
KKR invests $625 million for controlling stake in Fogg deodorant maker Vini Cosmetics
Stock Market Updates: Sensex ends flat, Nifty at 15,773; auto, IT top gainers
Maruti Suzuki share zooms 6% as company decides to hike prices from July
This stock zoomed over 500% in a year, did you miss the rally?
India Pesticides IPO to open on June 22: Issue size, price band and more
This stock rose 51% in a week, do you own it?
Here's how you can avoid falling into a debt trap amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
HFDC Bank to hire 500 people as part of efforts to improve IT infra
Hero MotoCorp hikes bike, scooter prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1
DCGI approves launch of IIT-B scientist's algorithm-based COVID-19 testing tool
Women 2x more worried about jobs, 4x less confident than men: LinkedIn
NCLT approves Kalrock-Jalan's resolution plan for Jet Airways
PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on June 23 through Sony, Amazon
Elon Musk-backed Starlink broadband may launch globally by September, hints company president
Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, but PS4 users are warned not to download it
MacBook Pro M1X launch: Specs, design, new features, India price, and what we know so far
Realme Dizo announces July 1 event to launch first smart products in India
Want to generate wealth? Here are 3 asset allocation strategies that work
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
04:25
India creates record, administers over 86 lakh doses in 24 hours
02:39
Ambani on bridging vaccine divide; Tesla to organise AI day
02:17
Delhi Unlock 4.0: What's allowed to open and what's off limits even now
03:03
Govt considers making flex-fuel engines mandatory; Delhi eases COVID curbs
05:36
Fuel prices on fire in India as petrol costs over Rs 100 per litre in many cities
Petroleum products consumption declines to 15.1 million tonnes in May
Consumption of petroleum products declined by 1.5 per cent in the month of May 2021 on Y-o-Y basis.
Inflation for agricultural labourers rises in May
May power generation lowest in 3 months, consumption drops too
NRI deposits net inflows of USD 149 million in April 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
HFDC Bank to hire 500 people as part of efforts to improve IT infra
Finance Minister asks Infosys to fix issues with new income tax e-filing portal on priority
COVID-19: Health ministry warns Maharashtra, Kerala, MP about 'Delta Plus' variant
IIFCL waits for RBI approval as it plans to invest Rs 4,000 cr in InvITs
DCGI approves launch of IIT-B scientist's algorithm-based COVID-19 testing tool
This Jhunjhunwala stock rose 20%, hit all-time high today
This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in one year, did you miss the rally?
Multibagger alert: This stock gave 1,285% returns in one year
Rs 179 to Rs 1,455: This Adani Group stock turned into a multibagger in 1 year
19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?
PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on June 23 through Sony, Amazon
Elon Musk-backed Starlink broadband may launch globally by September, hints company president
MacBook Pro M1X launch: Specs, design, new features, India price, and what we know so far
Cyberpunk 2077 is back on PlayStation Store, but PS4 users are warned not to download it
Vi rolls out complimentary Rs 75 voice and data plan for low income users, check benefits
