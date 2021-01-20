Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Farmers' protest: Govt proposes to suspend farm laws for 18 months, next meeting on Jan 22
Job crisis, climate change, infectious diseases biggest global risks in next decade: WEF
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases in Dec over low food prices
'India-Australia formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it', says PM Modi to PM Scott Morrison
'India-Australia formidable partners on field, solid partners off it', says PM Modi to PM Scott Morrison
CORPORATE
Sterlite Tech Q3 results: Net profit jumps 65% to Rs 87 crore
Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,290 crore
Bajaj Finance Q3 results: Profit falls 29% to Rs 1,146 cr, writes off Rs 2,335 cr loans under moratorium
India considers revising foreign investment rule; Amazon, Flipkart likely to be hit
Federal Bank Q3 results: Profit drops 8% to Rs 404 crore on over 2-fold rise in provisions
MARKETS
IRFC vs Indigo Paints IPO: How the two public issues fare against each other
Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank top gainers
Bajaj Finance share trading higher ahead of Q3 earnings, here's what to expect
Rupee rises 7 paise to 73.10 amid weak US dollar, positive equities
Tata Motors share hits 52-week high, gains 52% in a month
MONEY
IRDAI asks insurers to adopt one aspirational district each
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund launch today; offers free term cover with SIPs
BT Insight: How to save long-term capital gains on equity mutual funds
IRDAI asks insurers to forge agreements on COVID-19 treatment rates
BT Buzz: How to vaccinate against Bitcoin fever
INDUSTRY
BMW's MINI India sees 34% growth in 2020; delivers 512 cars in Q4
GoAir airlifts 15,91,000 doses of COVID vaccine to various destinations on Wed
Cold wave shoots power demand to highest ever; minister claims indicator of recovery
Adani Green commissions 150 MW solar plant in Kutch
Moderna's COVID-19 jab under investigation for allergic reactions
TECH
Canon EOS R1 flagship camera may arrive soon with quad-pixel AF and global shutter
Airtel launches data add-on plans at Rs 78 and Rs 248, check all offers
Fujifilm UK combines photo operations into single Imaging Solutions due to COVID-19
Realme X7, X7 Pro teasers hint at imminent India launch: What to expect
Canon Powershot AI camera likely to be announced soon
OPINION
These three key sectors expect govt to deliver a game-changing super over
Budget 2021: 3 ways govt can increase retail participation in bond market
From response to recovery: How COVID-19 crisis spurred turnaround of microfinance industry
Budget 2021: Infra push can boost economy, improve competitiveness
Rebooting Economy 59: Quantum jump in fiscal spending is what India needs immediately
PHOTOS
From youngest senator to oldest president: Lesser-known facts about Biden
Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high
Vaccination drive in India: Here is what we know so far
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
Budget 2021 round the corner: Everything you should know
VIDEOS
02:35
India's oil imports reach 3-year high; Biden's speech to be about unity
04:06
Next steps for economy and how govt can deal with resistance to reforms
09:02
We will see more people migrating to Signal from WhatsApp: Aruna Harder
16:46
Experts discuss ways by which govt could spur growth of the economy
03:13
Turnout dips on day 3 of vaccination; Jobs in Japan for Indians
MAGAZINE
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
December 27, 2020
December 13, 2020
November 29, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high
Rabi acreage this year is set to touch an all-time-high. Until 15 January 2021, 65.2 million hectares were sown under Rabi crops.
Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Sterlite Tech Q3 results: Net profit jumps 65% to Rs 87 crore
Farmers' protest: Govt proposes to suspend farm laws for 18 months, next meeting on Jan 22
Joe Biden's Day-1 agenda: To reverse Trump's policies, restore US to WHO, Paris Agreement
Bajaj Finserv Q3 consolidated net profit rises 15% to Rs 1,290 crore
Job crisis, climate change, infectious diseases biggest global risks in next decade: WEF
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Canon EOS R1 flagship camera may arrive soon with quad-pixel AF and global shutter
Airtel launches data add-on plans at Rs 78 and Rs 248, check all offers
Fujifilm UK combines photo operations into single Imaging Solutions due to COVID-19
Realme X7, X7 Pro teasers hint at imminent India launch: What to expect
Canon Powershot AI camera likely to be announced soon
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE