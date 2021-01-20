Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Rabi acreage at 65.2 million hectares; set to touch all-time high

Rabi acreage this year is set to touch an all-time-high. Until 15 January 2021, 65.2 million hectares were sown under Rabi crops.

Shivani Sharma, Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
SIP, FPI, FII: What dominated equity inflows in 2020?
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
AUMs of Indian MF industry reach all-time high
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
New projects announced reduce 65% in December quarter
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Auto sales see 11% YoY growth in December 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Retail Inflation falls to 4.6% in Dec from 6.9% in Nov 2020
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Govt to increase spending; economic recovery anticipated in H2 FY21
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
Life Insurance firms report 21.4% growth in new premium in Q2
First Advance Estimates of National Income
First Advance Estimates of National Income