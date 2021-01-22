Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
FinMin allows 5 states to borrow Rs 2,094 crore after power sector reforms
Bengal special court summons Amit Shah in defamation case
ISRO keen on exclusive space start-up programme: K Sivan
Whose advice should Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman follow - RBI or Chief Economic Advisor?
Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody in toolkit case
CORPORATE
Sustainability can drive companies' profitability: Accenture CEO
Tata Group companies should go beyond achieving zero net debt, says N Chandrasekaran
Berger, Dhunseri to invest Rs 500 cr in Bengal's Panagarh industrial park
Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran wants to build electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India
Cars, flights, hotels! N Chandrasekaran says Tata Super App to have all categories
MARKETS
Bitcoin at new high of $53,263 after Elon Musk defends Tesla's investment
Sensex slips 1,600 points from record high as post-Budget rally fizzles out
Top losers today: List of 5 shares that fell up to 5%; ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Unichem Laboratories share rises 8% on US FDA approval for Apremilast tablets
Sensex falls 434 points, Nifty at 14,981: Five factors behind the market crash
MONEY
No waiting period! Now have day 1 coverage for pre-existing diseases
Gold prices hit eight-month low - Should you invest now?
Tax-saving mutual funds gave up to 60% returns in 1 year! Will the trend continue?
Ask Money Today: Which mutual funds should I choose to invest Rs 2,000 per month?
Ask The Expert: How to earn Rs 1.5 crore by investing Rs 7,000 per month in mutual funds?
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 to force 18 million Indians to find new jobs by 2030
RBI tightens digital payment security norms for lenders; issues new rules
Pakistan to receive 2.8 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses via COVAX programme
Electric vehicles' usage should be made mandatory for govt officials: Nitin Gadkari
Drug marketing firms, manufacturers to be made equally responsible for medicine quality
TECH
Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan now available on pan-India basis, here is what it offers
What kicked off TouchID innovation - Apple explains in 200-page report
OnePlus 9 specifications leaked, said to come with 65W charger in the retail box
Masslogger Trojan spreads fast, steals passwords from Chrome and Outlook
Motorola Moto E7 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and more
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 68: How private wealth creators are serving Indian economy and people
Surviving COVID: Businesses need to think on their feet; revisit strategies, says Ajay Piramal
Rebooting Economy 67: Set the record straight before setting up a Bad Bank
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
From launch to growth: Why incubators need to re-strategise in post-covid world
PHOTOS
Clubhouse: Details about the app that Elon Musk is using
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
VIDEOS
05:01
NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars
02:50
Former CEO of HDFC bank, Aditya Puri, on the challenges in building the bank
02:05
How to reduce your taxable salary income
09:26
Debt mutual fund returns disappoint? Here's advice
02:33
Google to invest Rs 109 cr in India; Air pollution caused 54k deaths in New Delhi
MAGAZINE
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
Freight traffic on Indian Railways reached an all-time high of 119.8 million tonnes in January 2021 from 118.3 million tonnes in the preceding month.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
What's the impact of COVID-19 on world trade?
India Inc employees to get a 6.4% average salary hike in 2021
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
How financial market performed in January 2021
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Sustainability can drive companies' profitability: Accenture CEO
Tata Group companies should go beyond achieving zero net debt, says N Chandrasekaran
Berger, Dhunseri to invest Rs 500 cr in Bengal's Panagarh industrial park
Bitcoin at new high of $53,263 after Elon Musk defends Tesla's investment
FinMin allows 5 states to borrow Rs 2,094 crore after power sector reforms
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Vi Rs 148 prepaid plan now available on pan-India basis, here is what it offers
What kicked off TouchID innovation - Apple explains in 200-page report
OnePlus 9 specifications leaked, said to come with 65W charger in the retail box
Motorola Moto E7 Power launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Masslogger Trojan spreads fast, steals passwords from Chrome and Outlook
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE