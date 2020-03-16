Businesstoday
Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June
Indian Railways' freight traffic revenue declined YoY for the fourth month in a row in June, but the degree of contraction improved compared to April and May.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
