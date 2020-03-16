Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June

Indian Railways' freight traffic revenue declined YoY for the fourth month in a row in June, but the degree of contraction improved compared to April and May.

Story: Shivani Sharma
Design: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
India's debt-to-GDP to increase to 87.6% in FY21 from 72.2%
India's debt-to-GDP to increase to 87.6% in FY21 from 72.2%
No relief! Slowdown continues in automobile sector in June
No relief! Slowdown continues in automobile sector in June
India's trade balance positive for first time in nearly two decades
India's trade balance positive for first time in nearly two decades
Demand for petroleum products inches up in June
Demand for petroleum products inches up in June
WPI-based inflation declines -1.8 per cent in June
WPI-based inflation declines -1.8 per cent in June
Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May
Major ports see slight uptick in June compared to May
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June
Net inflows in equities plummet to four-year low in June