Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Coronavirus impact: India's FY21 steel consumption may fall at least 10%, says report
New education policy approved; HRD Ministry renamed as Education Ministry
Meet Air Commodore Hilal Ahmed Rather who played key role in quick delivery of Rafale jets
ADB approves $3 million grant to India to support coronavirus response
Odisha govt to extend financial guarantee support to GRIDCO
CORPORATE
SpiceJet FY20 results: Airline reports net loss of Rs 935 crore due to COVID-19, grounding of Boeing 737 MAX
IndiGo Q1 results: Airline posts Rs 2,844 crore loss as coronavirus hits operations
Hetero wins approval to sell COVID-19 drug favipiravir in India
Bharat Forge board approves proposal to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs
Maruti Suzuki Q1 results: Loss stands at Rs 249 crore, revenue falls 79% amid coronavirus
MARKETS
Maruti Suzuki share falls over 2% as COVID-19 spoils Q1 earnings show
Nestle India share price slips over 3% on Q1 earnings
RIL share closes lower after eight sessions, here's why
Dr Reddy's Q1 results: Consolidated PAT falls by 13% to Rs 579.3 crore
PSU banks rally ahead of PM Modi's review meeting; UCO, Central Bank jump over 5%
MONEY
BT Buzz: Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO closes tomorrow; should you invest?
Investors pump Rs 1.24 lakh crore into mutual funds in June quarter
BT Insight: Best time to start prepayment of your home loan
I-T dept to share PAN, bank details with 10 intel agencies under NATGRID
How neobanking platforms can add value in your financial life
INDUSTRY
IndiGo Q1 results: Airline posts Rs 2,844 crore loss as coronavirus hits operations
Coronavirus impact: India's FY21 steel consumption may fall at least 10%, says report
Telecom industry loses 82 lakh subscribers in April; Airtel, Voda-Idea biggest losers
Coronavirus: Britain secures 60 million doses of Sanofi, GSK vaccine
Odisha govt to extend financial guarantee support to GRIDCO
TECH
Mi TV Stick, Xiaomi's answer to Fire TV Stick, to launch in India on August 5
BSNL expands 1500GB FTTH broadband plan, extends 300GB CUL plan till October
Redmi 9 India launch: Expected price, features, specs and everything else you need to know
Swiggy announces job cuts yet again, 350 more employees to lose jobs
Facebook offers money to TikTokers with huge fan-following to join Reels
OPINION
How COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity in disguise for India's realty sector
How things will change for intraday traders post the recent SEBI circular
Rebooting Economy X: COVID-19 puts question mark on private sector's efficiency in healthcare
Banning Chinese apps is easy; what about Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo?
Vande Bharat Mission: Why returning Indians are still a harassed lot
PHOTOS
Rafale jet: Can it become a game changer for the Indian Air Force?
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Six sectors likely to be the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
Which country has the most gold in the world?
VIDEOS
08:21
India's military might gets a boost as 5 Rafale jets land at Ambala air base
03:05
Trump still in favour of HCQ; Railways stares at Rs 35,000 cr revenue loss
02:07
Hotels in Karnataka demand financial aid from govt
03:12
Why gold prices are shooting through the roof
02:34
This Jhunjhunwala stock crashed 94% in three years
MAGAZINE
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
July 12, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 14, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Rating agencies sharply revise GDP growth rate for FY21
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
Most credit rating agencies, think-tanks and other institutions have negatively revised India's growth trajectory amid impact of coronavirus on economy.
Story
: Shivani Sharma
Design
: Pragati Srivastava
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Decline in outstanding non-food credit continues
Which country has the most gold in the world?
How COVID-19 pandemic impacted steel sector
Railways freight traffic shows signs of revival in June
Economic indicators improve, but quarter to go down as worst in history
India's debt-to-GDP to increase to 87.6% in FY21 from 72.2%
No relief! Slowdown continues in automobile sector in June
India's trade balance positive for first time in nearly two decades
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Maruti Suzuki share falls over 2% as COVID-19 spoils Q1 earnings show
Planet of the apes! Sex-crazed monkeys overrun Thai city, eat junk food to death
SpiceJet FY20 results: Airline reports net loss of Rs 935 crore due to COVID-19, grounding of Boeing 737 MAX
IndiGo Q1 results: Airline posts Rs 2,844 crore loss as coronavirus hits operations
Bihar withdraws lockdown extension notice issued earlier today; decision after cabinet meeting
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Mi TV Stick, Xiaomi's answer to Fire TV Stick, to launch in India on August 5
BSNL expands 1500GB FTTH broadband plan, extends 300GB CUL plan till October
Redmi 9 India launch: Expected price, features, specs and everything else you need to know
Swiggy announces job cuts yet again, 350 more employees to lose jobs
Huami Amazfit BIP S Lite launched in India under Rs 4000: All you need to know
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE