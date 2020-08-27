RBI's moratorium helps banks post lower GNPAs, higher profits

Businesstoday
Power tariff to be raised by 20 paise per unit in Odisha from Oct 1; farmers to be excluded
COVID-19 pandemic: West Bengal govt extends budget cuts till March 2021
Defence offset policy performance dismal: CAG
Junior Railway Minister Suresh Angadi, who tested positive for COVID-19, passes away
Monsoon Session 2020: LS adjourned sine die, concludes 8 days before schedule
Uday Kotak's term as IL&FS chairman extended by a year
What are the business responsibilities of Mukesh Ambani's children?
ByteDance applies for tech export licence in China amidst TikTok deal talks in US
'No coercive action against Facebook VP', Delhi Assembly tells Supreme Court
Airtel acquires 10% stake in Waybeo to boost cloud offerings
Route Mobile share zooms 19% as Goldman Sachs hikes stake
Majesco stock closes 5% higher after UNIFI Wealth Management buys 2.06 lakh shares
Sensex ends 65 points lower, Nifty at 11,131, Airtel, Tata Steel top losers
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares crash after Jio rolls out new postpaid plans
Hexaware Technologies share hits 52-week high after promoter accepts delisting price
Invesco India launches Focused 20 Equity Fund - Should you invest?
BT Insight: Should you wait for FD rates to go up or lock in your money now?
Sebi asks MF houses to establish policy on trade execution, allocation
BT Buzz: Are home loans with shorter reset under MCLR beneficial for you?
20% fewer death claims under life insurance, despite COVID-19
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat after 3 blasts
Bollywood drugs case: Deepika, Sara, Rakul, Shraddha summoned by NCB
COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins global phase 3 trial with 60,000 people
Cyber security incidents double within August this year
Apple online store goes live; check out cashback, trade-in and student offers
Apple Store in India: Priciest product will cost you Rs 53,43,200
Airtel, Jio, Vi list of annual prepaid plans with calling, data and OTT benefits
Rebooting Economy 30: Rural India in far deeper crisis than what govt data claims
Economy XXIX: Exposing farmers to unregulated market is more likely to harm them
Migrant crisis: Can rural India handle and support its itinerant returnees?
Rebooting Economy XXVIII: Is India poised for agriculture-led economic turnaround?
Anti-abuse provisions: A curse in disguise for businesses navigating the nebula of Indian taxation system
How these airlines are making travel COVID-safe for you
RBI's moratorium helps banks post lower GNPAs, higher profits
Why farm bills sparked protests among farmers and political parties
Assets Under Management of Indian mutual fund industry increase 1.4%
Countries the world can learn from in fighting future pandemics
EPF interest credit for FY20: Why the delay?
Heavy rains lash Mumbai again, IMD issues Red Alert
Why all hopes are pinned onto Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla
Delhi HC stays AAP's order on ICU beds; Google drive to delete trash after 30 days
A $3 billion US drone acquisition heads for Indian approval
Deposits of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) grew by 11 per cent in June 2020 as compared to 10 per cent a year ago. In terms of credit, it grew by 7 per cent on YoY basis as compared to the growth of 11 per cent in June 2019.
Assets Under Management of Indian mutual fund industry increase 1.4%
Wholesale inflation rises to 5-month high of 0.2% in August
HUL vs Dabur vs Colgate-Palmolive vs ITC: A comparison
India sees $14.20 billion trade surplus in April-August
Retail inflation above RBI's upper limit for fifth straight month
Industrial output continues negative growth in July
Indian Railways' freight traffic recovers after five months of decline
No large deals in August; PE, VC fund investments decline 54%
New labour laws in offing as Parliament gives nod to 3 codes
Bollywood drugs case: Deepika, Sara, Rakul, Shraddha summoned by NCB
Apple online store goes live; check out cashback, trade-in and student offers
COVID-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins global phase 3 trial with 60,000 people
