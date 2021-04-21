Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21 - Photos-1
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21

Foodgrain production during the 2020-21 rabi season is estimated to have hit an all-time high of 155.1 million tonnes. This was much higher than the average rabi foodgrain production during the previous five years.
  • Shivani Sharma
  • Pragati Srivastava
