Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21

ECONOMY
'Never felt this helpless before', says emotional doctor; urges everyone to wear mask, take vaccine
Covishield to cost Rs 600 at private hospitals, Rs 400 at govt hospitals
Three ONGC employees kidnapped from oil rig site in Assam's Sivasagar
COVID-19 crisis: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dials PM Modi, Maharashtra, UP CMs for oxygen supply
Open market sale of COVID-19 vaccines will be a mess, warns former health secretary
CORPORATE
Cutis Biotech claims 'Covishield' over prior use; Bombay HC says 'No', will cause confusion
Reliance ramps up daily oxygen output to over 700 tonnes
Nestle net profit rises 14.62% to Rs 602.25 crore in Mar quarter
After stellar growth FY21, Firefox Bikes eyes another bumper year
Twitter appoints Ex-Uber executive Apurva Dalal as Director of Engineering
MARKETS
Oil prices plummet on rising COVID-19 cases in India; Brent crude reaches $66.09 per barrel
Stock market shut today due to Ram Navami, trading to resume on Thursday
Cryptocurrency inflows reach $4.9 billion on April 16
COVID-19: Bombay Oxygen shares up 256%; it doesn't even make oxygen
'Oxygen' rally in stock market: Name enough to lift shares in Covid-era
MONEY
COVID second wave shaves 10% off Sensex; more downside ahead?
IndiaFirst Life Insurance raises term plan premium by 25% in first-ever hike
National Pension System: PFRDA makes 5 key announcements
MFIs to face asset quality pressures in near term due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Icra
COVID-19 impact: Expect 15% hike in health insurance premium by next quarter
INDUSTRY
Custom duty on Remdesivir injections, raw materials waived
Lockdown impact: Hero to shut factories for 4 days as precaution
Bharat Biotech scales up Covaxin manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses per year
J&J seeks nod for phase-3 trial of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in India, import licence
UK adds India to COVID-19 travel 'red list' amid new variant cases
TECH
WordPress to block Google's ad tracking tech
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 receiving camera improvements and April security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update
Grab Realme 55-inch 4K TV with Rs 3,000 off, Realme 7 Pro at Rs 17,999 in Realme Days sale
Discord ends deal talks with Microsoft, could work as standalone company
Poco M2 Reloaded with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset launched: Price, features and other details
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
Covid-19 vaccine for above 18 years: How celebs reacted
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
Emotional scenes at airport as New Zealand-Australia travel bubble opens
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
10 reasons why new research suggests that coronavirus is airborne
VIDEOS
03:15
New COVID variant hitting children hard as India reels under 2nd wave
01:36
NASA's helicopter Ingenuity makes first historic flight over Mars
02:51
Vaccine for all adults; India needs vaccine licences, says Chandrasekaran
03:55
'Main hoon na', says Kejriwal as he urges migrants to not leave capital
03:47
COVID second wave: States issue guidelines for Kumbh returnees
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Record high rabi foodgrain output during 2020-21
Foodgrain production during the 2020-21 rabi season is estimated to have hit an all-time high of 155.1 million tonnes. This was much higher than the average rabi foodgrain production during the previous five years.
Shivani Sharma
Pragati Srivastava
India's merchandise exports see 7.3% de-growth in FY21
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
