Telecom disruptor Reliance JIo has emerged as the strongest brand in India as per brand finance's 2019 report. Reliance Jio, which was not even on the ranking list in 2018, has become the strongest brand within a year. As per the report, Jio topped the list with a BSI score of 87 and a rating of AAA. brand finance has Calculate brand strength using a balanced scorecard of metrics assessing Marketing Investment,Stakeholder Equity, and Business Performance. Brand strength is expressed as a Brand Strength Index (BSI)score on a scale of 0 to 100.