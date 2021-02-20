Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021 - Photos-1
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021

CPI-based retail inflation hit a 16-month low of 4.1% Y-o-Y in January 2021 as compared to 4.6% in December 2020 and 7.6% in January 2020.

