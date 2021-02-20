Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy: FM Sitharaman to industry
US climate envoy asks world's biggest emitters like India, China Russia to lower emissions
NITI Aayog meet: Govt must respect, give due representation to private sector in progress
NITI Aayog meet: PM Modi bats for Centre-state partnership to boost economic growth
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot attacks PM Modi over soaring petrol, diesel prices
CORPORATE
India's crude oil processing registers second straight YoY gain in Jan
Sustainability can drive companies' profitability: Accenture CEO
Tata Group companies should go beyond achieving zero net debt, says N Chandrasekaran
Berger, Dhunseri to invest Rs 500 cr in Bengal's Panagarh industrial park
Tata Chairman wants to build electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India
MARKETS
Bitcoin at new high of $53,263 after Elon Musk defends Tesla's investment
Sensex slips 1,600 points from record high as post-Budget rally fizzles out
Top losers today: List of 5 shares that fell up to 5%; ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Unichem Laboratories share rises 8% on US FDA approval for Apremilast tablets
Sensex falls 434 points, Nifty at 14,981: Five factors behind the market crash
MONEY
No waiting period! Now have day 1 coverage for pre-existing diseases
Gold prices hit eight-month low - Should you invest now?
Tax-saving mutual funds gave up to 60% returns in 1 year! Will the trend continue?
Ask Money Today: Which mutual funds should I choose to invest Rs 2,000 per month?
Ask The Expert: How to earn Rs 1.5 crore by investing Rs 7,000 per month in mutual funds?
INDUSTRY
Chandigarh railway station revamp project: IRSDC invites bids for property lease; sets April 16 deadline
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: 3-month gap between doses provides better efficacy, claims study
Fuel prices hiked for 12th straight day; Petrol nears Rs 100 in Mumbai, check rates in your city
RBI clamps down on Karnataka-based Deccan Urban Co-op Bank, customers can't withdraw more than Rs 1,000
Govt plans to remove fare band, lift restrictions on aviation sector: Aviation Minister
TECH
Bitcoin less dumb form of liquidity than cash, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law
Nokia 3.4 goes on first sale today: Should you buy this?
YouTube will now let Android users play videos in 4K
Asus ZenBook 14 UX435EG review: Lightweight Asus light years ahead of competition
OPINION
Rebooting Economy 68: How private wealth creators are serving Indian economy and people
Surviving COVID: Businesses need to think on their feet; revisit strategies, says Ajay Piramal
Rebooting Economy 67: Set the record straight before setting up a Bad Bank
How logistics players can secure a robust supply chain for COVID-19 vaccination drive
From launch to growth: Why incubators need to re-strategise in post-covid world
PHOTOS
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
Guidelines for international fliers as virus continues to spread
Clubhouse: Details about the app that Elon Musk is using
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
What is a toolkit and how is it related to farmers' protests?
VIDEOS
02:26
How to save taxes beyond 80-C, 80-D
05:01
NASA's new rover 'Perseverance' touches down on Mars
02:50
Former CEO of HDFC bank, Aditya Puri, on the challenges in building the bank
02:05
How to reduce your taxable salary income
09:26
Debt mutual fund returns disappoint? Here's advice
MAGAZINE
March 7, 2021
February 21, 2021
February 7, 2021
January 24, 2021
January 10, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Retail inflation at 16-month low in January 2021
CPI-based retail inflation hit a 16-month low of 4.1% Y-o-Y in January 2021 as compared to 4.6% in December 2020 and 7.6% in January 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Railways freight traffic hits record high in January 2021
FMCG sector grows for second straight quarter
Countries with biggest crude oil reserves
India's COVID-19 vaccination drive status check
What's the impact of COVID-19 on world trade?
India Inc employees to get a 6.4% average salary hike in 2021
Domestic steel demand up 9% YoY in January 2021
Hotel industry performance improves in December quarter
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy: FM Sitharaman to industry
Chandigarh railway station revamp project: IRSDC invites bids for property lease; sets April 16 deadline
US climate envoy asks world's biggest emitters like India, China Russia to lower emissions
NITI Aayog meet: Govt must respect, give due representation to private sector in progress
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: 3-month gap between doses provides better efficacy, claims study
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Bitcoin less dumb form of liquidity than cash, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law
Nokia 3.4 goes on first sale today: Should you buy this?
YouTube will now let Android users play videos in 4K
Asus ZenBook 14 UX435EG review: Lightweight Asus light years ahead of competition
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE