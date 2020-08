The noteworthy increase in inflation has been on account of elevated prices in food, pan, tobacco and miscellaneous segments. Core inflation also scaled a 21-month high at 5.9 per cent for July 2020 and this is the fourth consecutive month of pick-up. Rural inflation at 7 per cent has marginally outpaced inflation in the urban regions (6.8 per cent) in July.





Story: Shivani Sharma



Design: Pragati Srivastava