Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Breaking News: UK PM Boris Johnson not to visit India amid Covid spike
Maha, UP, Delhi, 7 other states account for 78% of new COVID-19 cases
Corona warriors left with no insurance cover; Centre clarifies new plan soon
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda fear fall in sales amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
Mumbai Police creates 'green corridor' for speedy movement of medical services, staff
CORPORATE
Future Retail finalises debt restructuring plan; to seek Kamath panel approval
Flavoured milk taxable at 12% under GST: Gujarat AAR rules
Godrej Appliances expects indigenisation to increase, AC sales to jump by double digits
Wonder why Apple stopped giving chargers with iPhones? Here's the reason
TCS, Infosys, 5 other firms' m-cap drops by Rs 1.4 lakh cr in a week
MARKETS
Rs 6 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out after record Covid-19 cases roil market sentiment
Macrotech Developers share makes weak debut, lists at 10% discount to issue price
Sensex slips 1,200 points amid rising Covid-19 cases, FII outflows
Stocks in news: Macrotech Developers, HDFC Bank, Future Retail, Adani Green Energy and more
FPIs pull out Rs 4,615 crore from Indian markets as COVID cases rise
MONEY
IndiaFirst Life Insurance raises term plan premium by 25% in first-ever hike
National Pension System: PFRDA makes 5 key announcements
MFIs to face asset quality pressures in near term due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases: Icra
COVID-19 impact: Expect 15% hike in health insurance premium by next quarter
2800% returns YTD! What's happening with Dogecoin?
INDUSTRY
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda fear fall in sales amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
COVID-19 crisis: Australia-New Zealand travel bubble opens
South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine protection, says study
NBFCs seek MSME restructuring scheme extension till March 2022
LIC ties up with Paytm to handle digital payments
TECH
Samsung rolls out pick-up, drop service for smartphone, tablet repair
Over 27 million Indian adults experienced identity theft in the past 12 months, says Norton report
Oppo A54 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,490
Adobe co-founder and developer of PDF Charles Geschke dies at 81
Realme Q3 Pro launch date, key specifications revealed
OPINION
Can a global minimum corporate tax be a game-changer for India?
India's e-payments space: A dawn or down of retail in India?
How Millennials, Gen Z are shifting focus to balance in work life, not just work-life balance
WhatsApp leak case: Do companies need to root out the mole within
India badly needs Sputnik V in fight against COVID-19
PHOTOS
10 reasons why new research suggests that coronavirus is airborne
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
COVID-19 crisis: New symptoms of Covid-19 you must not ignore
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's open, what's not
VIDEOS
03:09
Domino's India database hacked; Railways transports liquid oxygen
03:15
UK govt clears Modi's extradition; Poonawalla on ramping up production
03:17
Actual COVID cases in India can be 5-10 times higher: Expert
06:40
Groww to launch derivatives, US stock investment soon; insurance, lending in pipeline
01:12
PM takes stock of oxygen supply for next 15 days
MAGAZINE
May 2, 2021
April 18, 2021
April 4, 2021
March 21, 2021
March 7, 2021
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
BT NEWSFLICKS
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021
Retail price inflation rose to 5.5 per cent in March 2021 from 5 per cent in February 2021. This is the highest rate of inflation India has witnessed in the last four months.
ADVERTISEMENT
BT NEWSFLICKS
more
Wholesale inflation jumps to 7.4% in March 2021
FY21 - A forgettable fiscal for auto industry
Net indirect tax receipts rise by 12.3% in FY21
Industrial output falls by 3.6% in February 2021
Cargo volumes at major ports grow 16% Y-o-Y in March 2021
Cases admitted in Q3FY21 20% of cases in Q3FY20
A peek into India's external assets and liabilities
Non-food bank credit grows 6.5% in Feb; food credit jumps 14%
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
IndiaFirst Life Insurance raises term plan premium by 25% in first-ever hike
Samsung rolls out pick-up, drop service for smartphone, tablet repair
Maha, UP, Delhi, 7 other states account for 78% of new COVID-19 cases
Corona warriors left with no insurance cover; Centre clarifies new plan soon
Shillong Teer result, April 19, Jowai Meghalaya Teer timing; 1st, 2nd round updates
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Samsung rolls out pick-up, drop service for smartphone, tablet repair
Over 27 million Indian adults experienced identity theft in the past 12 months, says Norton report
Oppo A54 with 16-megapixel selfie camera launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,490
WhatsApp Pink is a new virus targeting WhatsApp users, can take complete control over victim's phone
Realme Q3 Pro launch date, key specifications revealed
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE