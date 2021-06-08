Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
No plans to terminate any SAIL employee: Dharmendra Pradhan
UP receives 98 investment proposals worth Rs 13,408 cr in manufacturing in 3.5 years
Mehul Choksi planned escape, concealed evidence as he knew about impending enquiries: CBI
Centre puts on hold proposal to cut import duty on edible oils
FIR lodged against Baba Ramdev in Chhattisgarh over allopathy remarks
CORPORATE
BharatPe revenue jumps over six times to Rs 700 cr in FY21
Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be available at 2 Fortis Hospitals from June 19
Cashify to expand presence; plans to have 150 retail stores by 2021-end
Kotak Life Insurance expects to incur up to Rs 275 cr loss in Q1 due to high Covid fatalities
Flipkart, Amazon challenge Karnataka HC order on antitrust probe
MARKETS
Sensex falls 179 pts; Nifty ends below 15,700; banking, metal stocks top losers
IPO Update: Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 3.16 times on Day 2
Welspun Enterprises shares tank nearly 7% post Q4 earnings
Multibagger alert: This Tata Group stock zoomed 268% in 12 months, did you miss the rally?
Twitter stock slips 25% from 52-week high amid tussle over Indian IT rules
MONEY
Ask Money Today: Is it possible to create a retirement corpus of Rs 4 cr in 10 years?
Illness to wellness: How to get insurance discounts by staying healthy
Ask Money Today: Should I surrender my existing term plan to buy bigger insurance cover?
Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after new debt fund ban
60% return in 1 year! Is NPS the best option for retirement planning?
INDUSTRY
Indian IT sector to add over 96,000 employees in FY21, to remain a net hirer: Nasscom
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella named as chairman
ICICI Bank raises Rs 2,827 crore by issuing bonds
Bank of Baroda to offer flexible working model to employees
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250 after FAME II subsidies
TECH
ESPL 2021 Level 1 Group A starts, where and how to watch the stream
After Zoom, Microsoft tweaks Teams for hybrid work
Vodafone Idea led in terms of upload speed in May, Jio gave highest download speed
New survey claims majority of users prefer reusing passwords risking self, workplace security online
ESPL 2021: Check all the important details including the format, dates, and streaming platforms
OPINION
WhatsApp vs govt: Can traceability and encryption co-exist?
Green growth: Four ways resource-efficient cities can be a win-win for govt and environment
Rising unemployment: 3 reasons why India should worry about its graduates
Why e-cigarette ban in India will do more harm than good
$6 billion - the hidden cost of 90-day notice period to companies, economy
PHOTOS
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
VIDEOS
07:52
5 years of bankruptcy code and beyond
03:33
Did COVID patients in India benefit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme?
03:10
Will Coca Cola rethink its strategy after being snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo?
02:44
Nadella is Microsoft chairman; PM invites world to invest in India
02:11
Delta variant mutates into Delta Plus: How dangerous is it?
MAGAZINE
June 27, 2021
June 13, 2021
May 30, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 2, 2021
Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021
Retail sales in India slumped by 79 per cent in May compared to the same month in pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to Retailers Association of India.
