Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Retail sales in India down by 79% in May 2021

Retail sales in India slumped by 79 per cent in May compared to the same month in pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to Retailers Association of India.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
WPI-based inflation touches 12.9% in May 2021
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Equity funds continue to witness inflows
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
Student enrolment in higher education up 11.4%
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's coal production rose by 7.8% y-o-y in April 2021
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
India's fuel demand falls 1.5% y-o-y in May
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
8 core industries' output rises by 56% in April
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Indian Railways carried 114,870 thousand tonnes of freight in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021
Auto sales register degrowth in May 2021