Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August

Automobile retail sales for August 2020 saw an uptick of 4 per cent on a sequential basis compared to July 2020.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Gold prices soar 7% in August as economic uncertainty continues
Gold prices soar 7% in August as economic uncertainty continues
COVID-19 impact: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in June quarter
COVID-19 impact: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in June quarter