Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August

ECONOMY
$23 billion incentive programme in the works to boost manufacturing in India
COVID-19 crisis likely to force India to borrow more, deficit monetisation last resort
Jaishankar-Wang talks: Consensus between Indian, China to ease border tension at LAC
India mulls restricting copper, aluminium imports from China
Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, Grey Line resume services after 173 days
CORPORATE
PNB fraud: UK court hears expert views on Nirav Modi's mental health, family suicide history
Reliance terms reports of stake sale to Amazon speculative
Zomato raises $160 million from Tiger Global, Temasek; plans to go public in 2021
Jane Fraser appointed next Citigroup CEO, first woman to hold this office
Work from home, travel ban, safer getaway - why second homes are in demand
MARKETS
Happiest Minds 8th most successful IPO in a decade
Gold price trades flat, silver rates near Rs 70,000
Sensex ends 646 points higher, Nifty at 11,450 as RIL hits record high
MONEY
Insurance industry bats for central data repository as COVID-19 hits info sharing
BT Buzz: Investors dump equity MFs with Rs 4,000 crore outflow, should you?
Want EMIs on health insurance premium? Check out insurers, grace period, extra load
Max Life's COVID rider to offer Rs 2 lakh diagnosis, Rs 10 lakh death benefit at Rs 2,710
Income Tax dept enables banks to check ITR filing status of PAN holders
INDUSTRY
COVID-19 impact: Singapore Airlines to fire 4,300 employees
YONO biggest start-up by legacy bank, valuation at $40 billion: SBI chairman
The new Triumph motorcycle priced Rs 18.4 lakh has a truly monstrous engine
United Airlines to operate daily flights on Delhi-Chicago, Bengaluru-San Francisco routes from December
Now pay 5% tax at source on foreign remittances from October 1
TECH
Moto G9 to go on sale today: Should you buy it?
Donald Trump rules out extending ownership change deadline of Sept 15 for TikTok
New Xbox consoles start at Rs 34,990, launch on November 10
LG unveils premium portable party speakers range XBOOM Go
Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7,000 mAh battery launched in India; Check out specifications, price
OPINION
Rebooting Economy XXV: How a series of economic misadventures derailed India's growth story
What is a power market coupler and does India really need it?
Rebooting Economy XXIV: 7 critical GST flaws govt needs to address at the earliest
Rebooting Economy XXIII: What stops India from taking care of its crisis-hit workers?
Rebooting Economy XXII: Why is India reluctant to provide unemployment allowance?
PHOTOS
Dreaded diseases that were controlled by vaccines
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Schools to reopen partially: All you need to know
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
What led to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar's husband's arrest?
VIDEOS
03:23
India-China face-off: Latest satellite images show new Chinese build up
02:35
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
11:33
Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station
03:28
Flipkart onboards 50K Kirana stores; Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
01:09
Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drives Volkswagen Electric ID.3 in Germany
MAGAZINE
September 20, 2020
September 6, 2020
August 23, 2020
August 9, 2020
July 26, 2020
Retail sales of automobiles see 4% uptick in August
Automobile retail sales for August 2020 saw an uptick of 4 per cent on a sequential basis compared to July 2020.
This economic indicator contracted 5.6% in July; respite unlikely in August either
Bank credit rises 6.9% in July; retail loans bounce back
Q1 FY21 corporate performance mimics record GDP contraction
New company registrations surge to highest in 7 years
COVID-19 impact: Fiscal deficit exceeds budget estimates at Rs 8.2 lakh crore
Eight-core industries output contracts for 5th straight month
Gold prices soar 7% in August as economic uncertainty continues
COVID-19 impact: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in June quarter
TECH NEWS
